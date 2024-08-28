EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate

IMMOFINANZ with strong half-year performance

28.08.2024 / 19:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Corporate News

Vienna, 28 August 2024

IMMOFINANZ with strong half-year performance



Substantial growth in all relevant indicators

Rental income up 13.0% to EUR

292.5

million

Results of asset management increased by 15.2% to EUR

249.8

million

Results of operations rose significantly by 88.0% to EUR

221.9

million

EBT (EUR

97.7

million) and net profit (EUR

43.0

million) clearly in the plus zone

FFO

1 increased by 46.6% to EUR

149.9

million

Cash and cash equivalents were at a high level of EUR

767.9

million Very robust financial basis with equity ratio of 47.7% and net LTV of 41.6%





KEY INDICATORS (IN MEUR) Q1-2 2024 Δ IN % Q1-2 2023 Rental income 292.5 13.0 258.9 Results of asset management 249.8 15.2 216.8 Results of property sales 5.5 n. a. -53.0 Results of property development -0.3 93.7 -4.0 Results of operations 221.9 88.0 118.0 Revaluations -81.6 58.6 -197.2 EBIT 139.4 n. a. -73.0 Financial results -41.7 42.7 -72.8 EBT 97.7 n. a. -145.8 Net profit 43.0 n. a. -144.5 FFO 1 (after tax) 149.9 46.6 102.2

IMMOFINANZ

Group delivered very good results for the first six months of 2024. Rental income reached a high level of EUR 292.5 million (+13.0%). The results of asset management increased by 15.2% over the previous year to EUR 249.8 million, and the results of operations improved by a strong 88.0% to EUR 221.9 million. FFO 1 after tax was 46.6% higher at EUR 149.9 million. “We achieved significant growth in all relevant key figures in the first six months of 2024 despite a persistently volatile market environment. This positive development was based on our outstanding operating performance and our value-creating portfolio strategy,“ commented Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board. “Our portfolio strategy is based on two key elements: growth in selected areas and the focused reorientation of the portfolio. The strong performance shows that we are making very good progress,” explained Pavel Mechura, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board, on the development of business. Revaluations (including property development and property sales) totalled EUR

-81,6

million, compared with

EUR

-197.2

million in the first half of 2023, as valuation declines were limited due to a more stable interest rate environment. Financial results improved to EUR

-41.7

million (Q1-2 2023: EUR

-72.8

million). Net profit for IMMOFINANZ

Group rose from EUR -144.5 million in the first half of the previous year to EUR

43.0

million, and earnings per share increased to EUR 0.19 (Q1-2 2023: EUR -0.59). High occupancy rate and successful portfolio optimisation IMMOFINANZ Group's property portfolio included 491 properties as of 30 June 2024 with a combined value of EUR

8.2

billion. Of this total, EUR

7.9

billion represent standing investments with 3.6

million

sqm of rentable space and a gross return of 7.3%. The occupancy rate remained stable at 92.2%. The weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) for IMMOFINANZ

Group equalled 3.8 years. IMMOFINANZ

Group continued its strategic portfolio optimisation during the first half of 2024, with sales totalling EUR

446.6

million. The properties sold included office buildings in Austria, Croatia, Poland and Germany. In April, the Group also acquired attractive office buildings and retail parks in the Czech Republic from CPI Property Group. Robust balance sheet IMMOFINANZ

Group has a robust capital and financing structure with an equity ratio of 47.7%, a net loan-to-value ratio (net LTV) of 41.6%, and cash and cash equivalents of EUR

767.9

million (as of end of June 2024). Roughly 96% of financial liabilities are hedged against interest rate increases. The IFRS book value per share improved by 1.0% to EUR

26.85 (31 December 2023: EUR

26.60). The EPRA NTA equalled EUR

28.25 per share as of 30 June 2024, compared with EUR

28.00 at the end of December 2023. Outlook IMMOFINANZ

Group remains optimistic for the future in spite of current challenges. Its flexible and resilient real estate products together with a first-rate team create an optimal position, also in the present market environment. From today's point of view, IMMOFINANZ

Group is well positioned to continue its growth course over the medium to long term. The value-creating growth strategy will continue to focus on the further expansion of the retail portfolio and the squeeze out for S IMMO AG currently in preparation. IMMOFINANZ also signed a framework agreement with CPI Property Group to examine the feasibility, advantages and disadvantages of a potential business combination, cross-border merger or other form of integration or combination of assets, functions and key corporate entities of the two groups with the aim of optimising the group's capital structure to capture both operating and cost efficiencies for the benefit of all stakeholders.

This interim report by IMMOFINANZ

AG on the first half of 2024 as of 30 June 2024 will be available on the company's website under starting on 28

August 2024.

On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ owns more than 50% of the shares in S IMMO and fully consolidates this company.

IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 490 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 8.2 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw.







Further information under:

For additional information contact:

Simone Korbelius

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291

M +43 (0)699 1685 7291

...

...

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria



28.08.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291 Fax: +43 1 88090 - 8291 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 WKN: A2JN9W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1976955



End of News EQS News Service