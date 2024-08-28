Clene Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CLNN) CEO Discusses Company's Mission, CNM-Au8(R) Trial Results, And Future Plans On Biomedwire Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Clene is pioneering a very unique approach to the of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and MS with the use of an oral nanotherapeutic that can be easily administered

The company has submitted CNM-Au8 biomarker and efficacy data to the Food and Drug Administration in a Type C meeting request, seeking approval to file a new drug application using the accelerated approval pathway for ALS

CNM-Au8 has the potential to impact the ALS therapeutic market, as CNM-Au8 can help increase and improve survival rates and delay clinical worsening in ALS patients In MS, CNM-Au8 can work in conjunction with current treatments to improve vision, cognition, and global neural function in MS patients, potentially capturing a significant portion of the MS market as well

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, was recently featured on The BioMedWire Podcast, highlighting the important results of CNM-Au8 trials for both amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”), and plans for the future ( ).

During the podcast, CEO Rob Etherington explained that Clene is focused entirely on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuron function, which is“the most important thing we can do to...

