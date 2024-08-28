Esgbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Upgrades More K5 Contracts, Moves Closer To Achieving Key 'Road To Profitability' Step

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, is reporting that four more clients have upgraded their existing contracts to include the fifth-generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“K5v5”). According to the company, this means that 70% of the KSCP's K5 operating fleet has advanced to the latest release, bringing the company closer to reaching a key step on its road to profitability, which was outlined during Knightscope's first annual

Innovation Week, held

earlier this year.

“Machine 'hot-swaps' began following the engineering release of the fully redesigned K5v5,” said the company in the press release.“This all-new security robot is faster to build, improves quality and is easier to service. When paired with Knightscope's recently announced

Risk & Threat Exposure

('RTX') enhancement to its Machine-as-a-Service business model, the company is able to elevate the delivery of public safety tools to its clients. As a result, on-site performance and reliability are strengthened, which raises client value and satisfaction.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

