Most Dangerous Intersections In Top 25 Major US Cities Presented By Accidenthotline

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersections are among the most complex and high-risk areas in urban traffic systems. With the convergence of multiple traffic streams, pedestrian movements, and public transport routes, intersections become focal points for
accidents . Understanding which intersections are the most dangerous can help city planners, policymakers, and drivers take necessary precautions. This article, researched and presented by the team at AccidentHotline, identifies the most hazardous intersections in the top 25 metro areas of the USA.
Methodology
AccidentHotline 's analysis is based on traffic accident data from various sources, including city transportation departments, police reports, and national databases such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) . We used the following criteria to identify dangerous intersections:
Number of accidents reported.
Severity of accidents (injuries and fatalities).
Traffic volume.
Pedestrian and cyclist involvement.
Most Dangerous Intersections by City
1. New York City: Canal Street and 6th Avenue
Accidents Reported: 120
Injuries/Fatalities: 30 injuries, 2 fatalities
2. Houston: Westheimer Road and Post Oak Boulevard
Accidents Reported: 110
Injuries/Fatalities: 28 injuries, 1 fatality
3. Los Angeles: Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue
Accidents Reported: 95
Injuries/Fatalities: 25 injuries, 1 fatality
4. Phoenix: 7th Street and Bell Road
Accidents Reported: 90
Injuries/Fatalities: 22 injuries, 2 fatalities
5.
San Francisco: Market Street and 5th Street
Accidents Reported: 89
Injuries/Fatalities: 23 injuries, 1 fatality
6. Washington, D.C.: 14th Street NW and U Street NW
Accidents Reported: 90
Injuries/Fatalities: 22 injuries, no fatalities
7. Philadelphia : Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue
Accidents Reported: 92
Injuries/Fatalities: 25 injuries, 2 fatalities
8.
San Diego: El Cajon Boulevard and 54th Street
Accidents Reported: 88
Injuries/Fatalities: 22 injuries, 1 fatality
9. Boston: Massachusetts Avenue and Beacon Street
Accidents Reported: 87
Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality
10. Seattle: Aurora Avenue North and North 85th Street
Accidents Reported: 85
Injuries/Fatalities: 21 injuries, 1 fatality
11. Denver : Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard
Accidents Reported: 84
Injuries/Fatalities: 21 injuries, 1 fatality
12. Miami : NW 36th Street and NW 27th Avenue
Accidents Reported: 83
Injuries/Fatalities: 21 injuries, 1 fatality
13. Tampa : Dale Mabry Highway and Waters Avenue
Accidents Reported: 82
Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality
14. Portland : SE Powell Boulevard and SE 82nd Avenue
Accidents Reported: 82
Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality
15. Orlando : International Drive and Sand Lake Road
Accidents Reported: 81
Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, 0 fatality
16.
St. Louis : Grand Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard
Accidents Reported: 80
Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, 0 fatality
17.
Detroit : Gratiot Avenue and 8 Mile Road
Accidents Reported: 79
Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality
18.
Riverside : Magnolia Avenue and Tyler Street
Accidents Reported: 72
Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 1 fatality
19.
Dallas-Fort Worth : Belt Line Road and Preston Road
Accidents Reported: 78
Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 1 fatality
20.
Baltimore : North Avenue and Charles Street
Accidents Reported: 78
Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 0 fatality
21.
Minneapolis-St. Paul : Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue
Accidents Reported: 77
Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, 0 fatality
22. Charlotte : Independence Boulevard and Albemarle Road
Accidents Reported: 76
Injuries/Fatalities: 17 injuries, 1 fatality
23.
San Antonio : Culebra Road and Loop 410
Accidents Reported: 74
Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 0 fatalities
24.
Atlanta : Peachtree Street and Piedmont Road
Accidents Reported: 80
Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, no fatalities
25. Chicago : State Street and Wacker Drive
Accidents Reported: 85
Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, no fatalities
Contributing Factors to Intersection Danger
Several factors contribute to the danger at these intersections:
High Traffic Volume : Increased vehicle interactions raise the likelihood of accidents.
Poor Signal Timing : Inadequate signal phases can lead to confusion and collisions.
Pedestrian Traffic : High foot traffic increases the risk of pedestrian-vehicle collisions.
Intersection Design : Complex layouts and poor visibility can confuse drivers and pedestrians.
Conclusion
Addressing the dangers at urban intersections requires a multifaceted approach involving infrastructure improvements, policy changes, and public education . By focusing on the most hazardous intersections, cities can significantly reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities, creating safer environments for all road users .
References
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
City transportation departments.
Police accident reports.
Academic studies on traffic safety.
