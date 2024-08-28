Discover The Best Of Fort Myers; Islands, Beaches And Neighborhoods: Sunshine, History, And Adventure Await In Southwest Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) tour conducted in conjunction with D S Simon Media detailing how the Fort Myers area offers the perfect end-of-summer escape.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking for a getaway that offers a blend of stunning natural beauty, rich history, and endless adventure? Fort Myers and its islands, beaches and neighborhoods might just be the perfect getaway. Nestled on the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida, Fort Myers promises a memorable experience for travelers of all interests.



The Fort Myers area is perfect for an end-of-summer vacation thanks to its white sand beaches, outdoor activities, engaging inland offerings and more. Following the impact of Hurricane Ian in Sept. 2022, the destination is thriving with 78% of its accommodation options reopened and ready to welcome travelers. In addition, the coastal destination is easy to get to thanks to more than 70 direct flights into RSW from domestic and international locations and major airports including ATL, ORD, LGA, BOS, MSP and more.

The Southwest Florida destination is home to 50 miles of beaches and more than 100 barrier islands where visitors can enjoy everything from searching for seashells on Sanibel Island, known as the“Seashell Capital of the World,” to getting to know the area's diverse wildlife at places like J.N.“Ding” Darling Wildlife Refuge or the Six Mile Cypress Slough . Inland activities are also abundant where visitors can take a walk through history at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates , explore the Fort Myers River District and bike through Cape Coral via 90 miles of interconnected trails. Fort Myers and its islands, beaches and neighborhoods truly have something for every type of traveler.

Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods include Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Estero, Cape Coral, Pine Island, Boca Grande & Outer islands, North Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres. For more information, visit .

