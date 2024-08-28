Slotsuite Case Study Proves Revolutionary Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) today announced they have published a case study outlining tremendous results brought about by their strategic partnership with TransAct Technologies.



The solution, SlotSUITE, a purpose-built software solution, unleashes the Unified flexibility of CasinoTrac CMS and the dynamic marketing capabilities of the Epicentral SE promotional and bonusing suite, operating on the CasinoTrac's PlayerLINQ – without additional infrastructure and often with existing peripheral equipment.

The Case Study explains customer-requested features to address VIP players avoiding promotions because of arduous manual tasks, required for participation. Throughout the six-month period, nearly one million dynamic entries were printed and the ancillary metrics surged; noteworthy expansion of rated play, win per unit, and coin-in are detailed in the report.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems and software. CasinoTrac CMS is operational in more than 300 casinos and 41 Native American tribes across 13 countries, including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at .

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company's solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!®, AccuDate®, EPICENTRAL®, Epic and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.9 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit or call (203)859-6800.

‍ Forward-Looking Statements

