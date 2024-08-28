Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) Releases Update On Parbec Gold Deposit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Company has resumed exploration on the project, including surface soil sampling and a prospecting campaign

The exploration program is“designed to lay the groundwork for a future stripping program at Parbec” Current MRE is outdated; any future MRE calculated at Parbec will benefit from the inclusion of the new and historic

Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) , a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, is reporting on the status of its wholly owned Parbec gold deposit ( ). According to the company, exploration has resumed on the project, including surface soil sampling and a prospecting campaign targeting the southwest portion of the property.

The exploration program is“designed to lay the groundwork for a future stripping program at Parbec, while also investigating previously unexplored areas in the Pontiac sediments, helping to identify additional potential areas for stripping and sampling,” the report stated.“Based on prior surface...

IBN