Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) Releases Update On Parbec Gold Deposit
Date
8/28/2024 2:30:40 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Company has resumed exploration on the project, including surface soil sampling and a prospecting campaign
The exploration program is“designed to lay the groundwork for a future stripping program at Parbec”
Current MRE is outdated; any future MRE calculated at Parbec will benefit from the inclusion of the new and historic drilling
Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) , a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, is reporting on the status of its wholly owned Parbec gold deposit ( ). According to the company, exploration has resumed on the project, including surface soil sampling and a prospecting campaign targeting the southwest portion of the property.
The exploration program is“designed to lay the groundwork for a future stripping program at Parbec, while also investigating previously unexplored areas in the Pontiac sediments, helping to identify additional potential areas for stripping and sampling,” the report stated.“Based on prior surface...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to RFHRF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN28082024000224011066ID1108611783
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.