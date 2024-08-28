(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently announced proposed buyout of Sharecare, (NASDAQ: SHCR) shareholders.

On June 21, 2024, Sharecare announced that it had agreed to be acquired by firm Altaris, LLC at a price of $1.43 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Sharecare's will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Sharecare's shareholders will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the $1.43 per share buyout price. Notably, immediately prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for SHCR shares of over $2.00 per share .

Sharecare shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit .

