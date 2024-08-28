Jason Ruedy, President And CEO Of The Home Loan Arranger, Sees Increase In Appraisal Waivers For Refinance Transactions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Ruedy, President and CEO of The Home Loan Arranger, has noted an increase in appraisal waivers for refinancing transactions

- Jason RuedySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Ruedy, President and CEO of The Home Loan Arranger, has noticed a significant increase in appraisal waivers for refinance transactions. This trend is not only beneficial for borrowers, but it also helps expedite the loan process, resulting in happy clients.According to Ruedy, appraisal waivers are a huge advantage for borrowers as it saves them approximately $795 in appraisal costs. This is a significant amount of money that can be put towards other expenses related to the refinance. Additionally, the absence of an appraisal requirement helps speed up the loan process, which is something that clients greatly appreciate.In today's housing market, homeowners are seeking appraisal waivers to avoid any potential appraisal conditions that may arise. Ruedy understands this desire and is committed to providing his clients with the best possible experience. He believes that appraisal waivers not only benefit the borrower financially, but they also help streamline the loan process, making it a win-win situation for all parties involved.As the President and CEO of The Home Loan Arranger, Ruedy has over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry . He is dedicated to helping homeowners achieve their financial goals through refinancing and is constantly staying up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in the market. With the increase in appraisal waivers, Ruedy is confident that his clients will continue to have a smooth and efficient loan process.For more information on The Home Loan Arranger and their services, please visit their website at . Ruedy and his team are committed to providing exceptional customer service and helping homeowners save money and achieve their financial goals through refinancing. Lower rates, lower fees, faster closings, that's how The Home Loan Arranger does business.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit -

