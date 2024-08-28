Anequim Earns Spot On Inc. 5000 For Third Consecutive Year, Secures No. 1751 Ranking In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With Three-Year Revenue Growth and Expanding Global Presence, Anequim Ranks No. 19 in Nebraska and 72nd in the HR Worldwide.

- Gwenn Aspen

OMAHA , NE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- revealed this month that Anequim ranks No. 1751 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the third consecutive year that Anequim has been honored with inclusion on the prestigious list, recognizing the company's rapid revenue growth and continued success in the HR industry.

"Being on the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years is a huge honor,” said Gwenn Aspen , CEO & Founder of Anequim.“It is only because of the tireless work of our team to live out our company values of kindness, integrity, diversity, owning the outcome, and their commitment to growth that this is possible.”

Anequim started by partnering with property management companies and has grown to offer services for Small and Medium-sized businesses to help streamline operations by providing quality remote employees and building customized processes that help these businesses scale and achieve operational efficiency. With a commitment to client success, Anequim has positioned itself as a leader in the HR industry, providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's competitive market.

“We earn our business every day by adding value to our clients, and it has been truly amazing to be a part of our client's success and help them make their business dreams come true,” Aspen added.“When we work together, it is incredible to see what we can achieve and this is just the beginning!"

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressures, rising costs of capital, and intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. Altogether, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies will be featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 will appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors-from health care and AI to apparel and pet food-is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses fast, despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Todd Grasley

Clever Cow, LLC

+1 480-397-9935

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.