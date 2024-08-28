Scala Data Centers And Serena Announce The Largest Renewable Energy Partnership In Latin America's Data Center Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The initiative is set to begin in 2025, with sourced from two wind farms in Bahia.

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Scala Data Centers , the leading Latin American of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, and Serena, a global leader in clean energy investments, are announcing the largest renewable energy agreement in Latin America. This project will expand Scala's already fully renewable energy portfolio, providing wind power to meet the demands of Hyperscale data centers, including mixed AI workloads.

The energy supply partnership will commence in January 2025, with the possibility of earlier initiation. The renewable energy will be sourced from the Assuruá 4 and Ventos da Bahia 3 wind farms, both located in the state of Bahia, in the Northeast Region of Brazil, with a total installed capacity of 393 MW. Scala will hold a stake in these assets, thereby tripling the amount of renewable energy available to serve its clients for over a decade. This agreement underscores Serena's extensive expertise in developing clean and renewable energy solutions to support its partners.

"The agreement with Scala Data Centers reinforces how Serena is positioned to provide energy and infrastructure for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, whether in Brazil or the United States. We are the ideal partner for technology companies to exponentially increase their supply of sustainable energy," highlights Fabiana Pasquot Polido, Director of Structured Operations for the Americas.

This is a significant milestone in Scala's journey to strengthen data center infrastructure in Latin America while minimizing environmental impact. "We are pioneers in the region as the first Latin American data center operator to consume 100% renewable energy. In a global context where energy availability is a challenge, particularly with the rising demand due to AI workloads, our partnership with Serena reinforces our unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, all while maintaining carbon neutrality in our operations," states Luciano Fialho, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Scala Data Centers.

"This partnership with Serena enhances Scala's ability to provide our clients with a clean, competitive, and long-term energy supply," comments Fabio Yanaguita, Energy Director at Scala Data Centers.

The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of customary conditions for this type of agreement.

