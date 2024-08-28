Mcneese State University Football Program Is First In Nation To Launch Quicktake Sports Kiosk To Provide Athlete Vital Signs Tracking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKE CHARLES, La., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McNeese State University program has introduced the exclusive QuickTake Sports digital check-in kiosk. This cutting-edge platform, the first of its kind, features vital signs measurements using biometric sensors, facial recognition, and a digital touchscreen, revolutionizing McNeese athletes' training and performance communications.

Pictured with the QuickTake Sports kiosk customed for McNeese are Hunter Martin, Associate Athletic Director, Dr. John Noble, co-founder and chief medical officer for QuickTake Health, and Heath Schroyer, Director of Athletics.

Continue Reading

The QuickTake Sports kiosk is designed to help athletes achieve peak performance through precision health data tracking. Athletes simply check in by standing in front of the kiosk, which then measures their vital signs and mood. It then provides motivational messages, allowing athletes to focus on their health goals in a new, innovative way.

"We are thrilled to be launching the first-ever QuickTake Sports kiosk pilot for the McNeese State University Football program," said Heath Schroyer, Director of Athletics. "Innovative systems like QuickTake are an absolute game-changer for our sports medicine team. QuickTake data is helping our student athletes perform at their highest level."

Hunter Martin, Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine, says his team is using QuickTake Sports with their players every day. "This is an incredibly innovative tool that allows our trainers to easily obtain important vital signs to assess the health and wellness needs of our student athletes. It's helping us do our job more efficiently and effectively."

"As a proud alumnus of McNeese State University, a long-time team physician and a passionate advocate for athlete health, I am thrilled to see the Cowboy football program using our QuickTake Sports kiosk," said Dr. John Noble, Jr., Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at QuickTake Health. "This platform empowers our athletes and athletic trainers with real-time health insights, fostering a culture of excellence and well-being. At QuickTake Health, we believe that the best defense is a good offense, and with this cutting-edge technology, our Cowboys will be equipped to tackle their health goals head-on. I am honored to work with another McNeese Alumnus, our President and Co-founder Rand Ragusa. McNeese is first and we will soon be expanding to other universities."

"This is another example of the high quality, innovative thinking of our McNeese family of graduates," says Dr. Wade Rousse, McNeese President.

For more information about the potential benefits of partnering with QuickTake Sports, visit .

SOURCE QuickTake Sports