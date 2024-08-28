Crown Holdings Secures New Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Certifications

(MENAFN- 3BL) Throughout the last year, we have continued to pursue and secure new Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certifications as we strive to uphold high standards for responsible sourcing--but what does the full scope of our work with ASI look like, and how is it intersecting with our other sustainability efforts? Click the in ASI's post here to learn from Jennifer Bogs , Director of Global Sustainability at Crown, about the breadth of our ongoing partnership with ASI and its comprehensive impact.

