SXTC's DYADICA Global Brand Consulting Expands Its Milan-Based Design Group DYADICA Gruppo Di Progettazione

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DYADICA-SXTC Global Brand Consulting logo

DYADICA-SXTC Global brand Consulting front line brand strategists and marketing experts

SXTC's DYADICA Global Brand Consulting expands its Milan-based luxury and consumer products design group DYADICA Gruppo Di Progettazione.

- Stefan Paul, CMO SXTC-DYADICA GlobalLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Trasformando l'innovazione dello stile di prossima generazione.”SXTC's DYADICA Global Brand Consulting expands its secretive Milan-based innovation and design unit head count by 100%.“Our DYADICA Consulting Milan Design Group was formed nearly 15 years ago as it was increasingly getting global luxury and prestige brands and their agencies asking us for help to innovate concepts, new products, product lines, and even brands in terms of design and style, innovation and all-encompassing strategy,” says SXTC-DYADICA Global Consulting Director Stefan Paul.“We knew that Milan was (and still is) the world's design and style-innovation critical mass center so it was logical we had to be there. And we have been proven correct, as the demand for our expertise and services just keeps increasing and expanding from all aspects of fashion and clothing to watches to designer gym equipment to branded environments to appliances and even entire brand creation. And it is on a global level from the UAE to North America to the EU to Asia.” Due to advances made in technology, SXTC-DYADICA consulting is able to vertically integrate what happens design-wise in its Milan Design Group instantly“in real time” to brand and marketing strategy centers worldwide for synergy creation, idea sharing, control and efficiency.“We have brand strategists and marketing directors from all over our global network involved at every step of the way in the Milan design process and vice-versa,” says Stefan.“And because about 90% of what SXTC-DYADICA's Milan group gets called in for is“backdoor” work (meaning it is outsourced to us confidentially), we need to guarantee that the highest possible discretion and security are always involved. This direct, streamlined real-time process across an internal, high protocol network allows the fewest external parties involved and thus the highest security level maintained. Which is what our clients demand and expect from us. And besides, Milan is the global epicenter of creative innovation uniquely where the past merges with the future so we have to be there,” he says.SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting started over 3 decades ago as a private creative and design agency working with some of the world's biggest brands headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri including Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser, Purina, Energizer, 7UP, Craftsman, Emerson, SEARS, etc. Over the decades, it has transformed into a global front-line strategic, brand and brand management leader including brand and marketing strategy, complete 360-degree brand building including Creative & Design, in-house/onsite client brand management, Marketing and Digital. It has grown to over 5000 client engagements across hundreds of clients (from start-ups to Fortune 100 brands to nation brands) around the globe.SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting has decades of leading worldwide brand ideation through its books, white papers, and articles that have changed the way brands think and operate with its works published in some of the world's best-known journals and newspapers, quoted in ideation-leading books, taught in leading business schools and agency training programs.For more information, media inquiries or interview requests please contact DYADICA's Press Relations by visiting

Robert Sharm

SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting

+1 844-392-3422

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.