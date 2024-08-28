(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As the new season kicks in, Kata takes brunch to the next level, at the foot of Burj Khalifa. From September 14, "K Brunch" will feature a generous spread of the contemporary Japanese restaurants signature dishes, under the gaze of passers-by strolling along the Dubai Fountains promenade.

Kata Dubai Mall launches its lavish "K Brunch"

The 8-course tasting menu will be available on Saturdays and Sundays, from 12pm to 6pm, giving weekend shoppers, foodies and loyal guests plenty of time to discover the higher taste of Kata.

The journey begins with a classic Miso Soup, rich Wagyu-glazed Edamame, Exotic Mushroom Salad, followed by a choice of Chicken Yakitori or Wagyu Gyozas. Guests will then be invited to sample the much-loved Spicy Salmon and California Makis, before leaving them spoiled for a choice of Teriyaki Salmon or Chicken Katsu Curry. To end on a high note, palate-pleasing desserts will offer a sweet escape, with a temptation of Flamed Crme Brle Delight Toast or Deep-fried Banana Roll with Tonka Cream, Caramel Corn and Miso Chocolate Dip.

This iconic feast to the Land of the Rising Sun will be ideally paired with Katas instagrammable, high-energy cocktails, such as the delicate Red Lips and Kata Sips, dreamy coffees and teas, as well as Kata water.

With K Brunch, award-winning Chef Marwan Sardouk embraces Katas stellar devotion to modern Japanese cuisine, high in flavours and fragrances, rich in textures and playful in its delicate interpretations.

K Brunch

Saturdays & Sundays, starting September 14

From 12pm to 6pm

AED 199 per guest, for a minimum of 2 guests

KATA

With convenient parking within Dubai Mall in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Kata is easily accessible and close to some of the Dubai Malls most popular high-end shops in Fashion Avenue and in close proximity to Bloomingdales.

Monday - Thursday | 10 am - 12 am

Friday - Sunday | 10 am - 1 am

+971 (0)4 273 3800 | +971 (0)54 582 9933

...

Instagram handle: @kata

About

Kata is the love child of Amai Gourmet Restaurants, a culinary collection designed by visionary owner Moklasur Pinto, a keen businessman with a passion for higher taste and travel. The contemporary Japanese restaurant is ideally located in the heart of Downtown, on the promenade of Dubai Malls most celebrated highlight, The Fountains, just a few steps away from Fashion Avenue and Bloomingdales. The restaurants decor echoes its modern interpretation of award-winning Japanese cuisine, sublimed by Chef Marwan Sardouk. The dining experience reveals itself under the mesmerizing stare of a hand-painted Japanese geisha, which holds center-stage on a colorful graffiti mural by artist, designer and illustrator Wong Ting aka TF.

OFFERS

Business Lunch

Miso Soup, 1 starter and 1 main course - AED88

Daily from 11am to 3pm

Kata Sweetscapes

A drink & a dessert - AED65

Daily from 3 to 7pm