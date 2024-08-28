Smart For Life To Attend The Newtopia Now 2024 Conference In Colorado

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Representatives to Explore Collaboration Opportunities at the Launch of the Industry's Latest Premier & Wellness Event

MIAMI, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the“Company”), a distinguished leader in the Health & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and of nutritional supplements and foods, today announced its participation in the launch of the Newtopia Now 2024 Conference, scheduled to take place from August 25th to 28th at the newly expanded center in Denver, Colorado.



Newtopia Now is a new kind of B2B trade event where brands and buyers connect in new ways and are empowered to co-create the next era of purpose-led CPG and retail through a deeper level of engagement. From curated, elevated matchmaking to interactive content and networking, all to build meaningful connections like never before.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the recently launched Newtopia Now Conference in Colorado,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life.“The first ever Newtopia Now event is designed from the ground up to support brands as they maximize their exposure to retail buyers and investors. We believe this is a great opportunity to engage with further industry leaders, explore partnerships, and identify acquisition opportunities that align with our growth strategy. Smart for Life looks forward to supporting and attending the industry's latest event in 2024 and in years to come.”

Following the closure of Natural Products Expo East in 2023, New Hope Network/Informa Markets announced the launch of Newtopia Now for 2024. According to show organizers, Newtopia Now will feature four themes: Thrive (latest innovations), Regenerate (sustainability), Represent (diverse businesses) and Glow (natural and holistic wellness).

Smart for Life will have dedicated representatives at the conference to meet with companies interested in collaboration and business development. Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with Smart for Life during the Newtopia Now Conference are encouraged to contact the company directly to arrange appointments. Meetings will focus on exploring avenues for collaboration that can drive mutual growth and innovation, encompassing a wide range of opportunities from acquisitions to strategic partnerships.

About Newtopia Now

Newtopia Now is a new trade event to be held this year by New Hope Network. At the first ever Newtopia Now, brands and buyers will connect in new ways, achieve deeper levels of engagement and create the next era of purpose-led CPG and retail. The event will now be held Aug. 25-28 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. For more information about the Newtopia Now, please visit: .

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is an emerging growth company in the nutraceutical industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that promote Health & Wellness. With a focus on research-driven formulations and consumer-centric approaches, Smart for Life is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of nutritional science. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and products. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary and related products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, and the successful liquidation of the Company's senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company's balance sheet. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: .

