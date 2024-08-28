Jolimont Hospital In Belgium Implements Pmcardio AI To Detect Acute Myocardial Infarction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jolimont Hospital in Belgium Implements PMcardio AI

AALST, BELGIUM, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jolimont Hospital, a flagship institution within the HELORA network, has successfully implemented the AI-powered clinical care coordination PMcardio to optimize the detection and management of acute myocardial infarction, specifically ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and STEMI equivalent patterns. This cutting-edge initiative marks Jolimont as the first hospital in the Wallonia Region and the second in Belgium, following Cardiovascular Center Aalst, OLV Hospital, to augment the chest pain patient pathway using artificial intelligence.

The hospital has introduced the CE-certified ECG interpretation platform, enabling timely and accurate detection of STEMI and STEMI equivalent patterns from a single ECG at the first point of contact. Up to 40% of patients suffering from acute myocardial infarction are initially misdiagnosed due to their subtle ECG findings at presentation. This leads to delays in accurate diagnosis and timely management of this life-threatening condition.

With this AI implementation, all healthcare professionals at Jolimont-across emergency, intensive care, cardiology, and internal medicine units-are thoroughly trained to utilize the PMcardio platform to ensure a seamless chest pain patient journey. This comprehensive approach ensures that any patient suspected of having an acute myocardial infarction receives timely diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Jean-Christophe Reuters, interventional cardiologist at Jolimont HELORA Hospital, emphasized the institution's commitment to innovation: "Integrating cutting-edge technology into clinical practice is not just an option; it is a priority for Jolimont. By embracing the latest AI innovations like PMcardio, we are reinforcing our commitment to excellence and ensuring that our patients benefit from the most advanced medical care available."

The model's performance has been rigorously evaluated and compared to conventional STEMI criteria and expert ECG assessments, showing a remarkable area under the curve (AUC) of 0.938 for identifying occlusion myocardial infarction , with an accuracy of 90.9%, sensitivity of 80.6%, and specificity of 93.7%. These results were published in the European Heart Journal - Digital Health , where it still remains the most-read publication after eight months of publishing, underscoring the significant interest and recognition this research has garnered for its effectiveness in detecting acute occlusive myocardial infarction.

"We are proud to see Jolimont Hospital adopting PMcardio as a vital tool in their clinical practice, underscoring their commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care. Time to intervention is the most critical factor in determining long-term outcomes for acute myocardial infarction patients. By enabling timely detection at the first point of contact, AI can significantly improve the chances of cardiac patients living longer, healthier lives," said Dr. Robert Herman, Chief Medical Officer at Powerful Medical, the medical device manufacturer behind PMcardio.

Following the successful launch at Jolimont, plans are underway to extend the PMcardio platform across other institutions within the HELORA network, further enhancing cardiac care for patients across the region.

About Jolimont Hospital

Jolimont Hospital is a key member of the HELORA network, dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare services in Belgium. With a focus on innovation and patient-centered care, Jolimont continually seeks to implement the latest advancements in medical technology to improve patient outcomes.

About PMcardio

PMcardio is an AI-powered care coordination platform enabling clinicians to diagnose occlusion myocardial infarction from a single ECG without relying on ST elevation, along with 38 other cardiovascular conditions. At first point of contact, the CE-certified Class IIb medical device ensures streamlined triage of chest pain patients and facilitates timely clinical management. PMcardio was developed by the MDR-certified medical device manufacturer Powerful Medical.

