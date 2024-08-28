Football: Central Defender Unai Nunez Returns To Athletic Club Bilbao

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Aug 28 (IANS) Athletic Club Bilbao have confirmed the arrival of central defender Unai Nunez on loan from Celta Vigo for the season. The move sees Nunez return to the club where he had spent his career, before joining Celta in 2022 on a two-year loan, with an obligation for Celta to buy him at the end of last season.

However, the fact the 27-year-old has fallen out of favour with Celta coach Claudio Girandez combined with Athletic having just three central defenders in their squad for a season which sees them compete in four competitions, means Athletic have moved to bring Nunez back.

Nunez played 76 games in two seasons for Celta after making 116 first-team appearances for Athletic between 2017 and 2022 and he has one appearance with Spain's national team, reports Xinhua.

Earlier, Athletic Club Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde had insisted that he expected Spain international forward, Nico Williams to be with the team next season.

The 22-year-old signed a contract at the end of 2023 to keep him with Athletic until June 2027, but the relatively low release clause of around 58 million euros and Williams' displays that helped Athletic finish fifth in La Liga and win the Copa del Rey, had already made him a wanted man even before the European Championships.

The winger was one of the standout players as Spain lifted the European title in Germany, scoring the opening goal in the final against England and earning a place in the ideal 11 for the tournament.

FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has openly said his club want to sign Williams (despite their massive financial problems), while Arsenal and Chelsea are also thought to be interested.