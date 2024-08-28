Fall For Myrtle Beach: Discover The Magic Of Autumn Along The Grand Strand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrate the season with festivals, scenic beauty and unforgettable experiences

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall in Myrtle Beach offers a blend of seasonal celebrations, coastal charm and the laid-back atmosphere that visitors treasure. From festive events and outdoor adventures to discovering the area's hidden gems, autumn is the ideal time to explore all that this iconic destination has to offer. With fewer crowds and blue skies and sunshine well into late fall, visitors can experience more of what they love while getting great value during their getaway. Whether immersing yourself in local traditions or indulging in coastal flavors, Myrtle Beach continues to captivate travelers seeking both excitement and relaxation.

Shoppers at Barefoot Landing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, enjoy interactive displays and warm seasonal weather with fewer crowds in the fall. Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

Continue Reading

"There's something truly special about fall in Myrtle Beach," said Stuart Butler, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Myrtle Beach. "It's the perfect time to enjoy festivals, take in the beauty of the area and soak in the warmth of our community. We invite everyone to experience the magic of autumn along the Grand Strand and to create memories with family and friends that will last a lifetime."

As fall approaches, the region becomes a hub for seasonal events and memorable experiences. Celebrate local culture with outdoor festivities and a wide range of activities that showcase the area's unique charm. Here are some of the many incredible events happening this fall:



Nights at Nance Fall Concert Series (Thursdays, Sept. 12 - Oct. 24): Enjoy live music on Thursdays at Nance Plaza in downtown Myrtle Beach, featuring performances from local and regional artists.

I Love Seafood Festival (Sept. 13-14): Satisfy your seafood cravings at this festival featuring fresh local catches, live entertainment and family-friendly fun along Myrtle Beach's oceanfront.

SOS Fall Migration (Sept. 12-22): Celebrate beach music and the official dance of South Carolina, The Shag, as the Society of Stranders gather on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach for this popular annual event.

Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down (Sept. 21): A local favorite, this day-long celebration features a parade, live entertainment, food vendors and a variety of homemade arts and crafts in the quaint town of Aynor.

Atalaya Arts and Crafts Festival (Sept. 27-29): Held at the historic Atalaya Castle in Huntington Beach State Park, this event showcases over 100 artisans offering unique handcrafted works in a natural coastal setting.

Beach 'n Chili Fest (Sept. 27-29): Spice things up at this international festival featuring chili competitions and tastings, live entertainment and plenty of fun, family activities.

Irish Italian Festival (Sept. 28-29): Now in its 20th year, this festival brings North Myrtle Beach's cherished Main Street alive with Irish and Italian food favorites, street performers, live entertainment, vendors and more.

Halloween Golf Cart & CCU Homecoming Parade (Oct. 19): In October, the city of Conway transforms into "Halloween, SC," offering a full month of spooky fun and festivities! One of the must-see events is the 5th annual Halloween and Golf Cart Parade, a tradition you'll want to add to your list.

Surfside Beach Fall Family Festival (Oct. 5): Bring the entire family out to the heart of Surfside Beach to enjoy activities the kids will love, live music, food vendors and more.

Oktoberfest! at Barefoot Landing (Oct. 5): Enjoy traditional German fare, local beers, live entertainment and family fun at this festive celebration at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.

Harvest Home Weekend (Oct. 5-6): Celebrate the season at Brookgreen Gardens with hayrides, pumpkin decorating, scarecrow building and more in one of the area's most scenic settings.

Myrtle Beach Greek Festival (Oct. 10-13): Hosted by St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, this beloved festival celebrates Greek culture and authentic cuisine, traditional dancing and handcrafted goods.

Little River Shrimp Fest (Oct. 12-13): Feast on fresh shrimp and seafood while enjoying live music, vendors and kids' activities along the waterfront in Little River.

Art in the Park (Oct. 12-13): Held in Valor Park at Market Common, this artist run event features local and regional artists showcasing handcrafted pottery, paintings, jewelry and more.

Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival (Oct. 18-20): Groove to live jazz performances by local and national musicians at this festival held in the historic Carver Street district of Myrtle Beach. Loris Bog-Off Festival (Oct. 19): This long-standing tradition celebrates the savory regional, Southern dish, chicken bog, with a day of competitions, live music, food and fun in the historic town of Loris.

Whether visitors are looking

to savor local flavors, enjoy first-class live music or simply relax along the coastline, this is the season to enjoy Myrtle Beach's temperate climate and endless experiences with family and friends.

Don't miss out on the magic of fall in Myrtle Beach. Start planning your adventure at VisitMyrtleBeach

and get ready to immerse yourself in the charm, beauty and excitement that await along the Grand Strand.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, go to visitmyrtlebeach

or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach