Cooperate Marketing Continues Upward Growth As Top Martech Agency On 2024 Inc. 5000 With New CTO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooperate Marketing, a leading marketing (MarTech) agency in marketing and recent 2024 5000 recipient for the fastest growing privately held companies in America (#83 in Advertising & Marketing) has also been identified as one of the top five fastest growing MarTech companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000.

Sean Li, recently appointed as Chief Officer (CTO), came onboard as Cooperate began experiencing record revenue growth, and has significantly influenced Cooperate Marketing's technological advancements and growth strategies. His background as a Software Engineer, Management Consultant, and Data Scientist pioneering experience in machine learning–even before the recent popularity–coupled with his expertise in using data insights and AI to fuel product development have been pivotal in shaping Cooperate's approach to addressing business needs.

"Sean brings a wealth of expertise, executive leadership and vision to advance our development team. As we continue to deliver bespoke marketing technology solutions tailored to meet our clients' needs, Sean and his growing team will propel our tech capabilities into a new era," said Brian Fourman, Founder & CEO of Cooperate Marketing.

Cooperate has recently invested in a number of tech-focused hires across a variety of disciplines from software to AI, including Front-end and Back-end development, Cloud and DevOps, Data Engineering, Data Science, Machine Learning (ML) and Large Language Models (LLM). These new hires galvanize Cooperate's core tech-stack offering with a deep bench and excellence at all levels, while further providing a full end-to-end comprehensive solution.

Adding a Senior Data Engineer and several seasoned Full Stack Software Engineers underscores Cooperate's mission to be a "high tech, high touch" MarTech firm. "We take great pride in offering 100% customizable platform solutions built by marketers, for marketers," said Ryan Parker, Cooperate's Director of Operations & Growth. "Building out a comprehensive technology and development team expands our agency's ability to incorporate new technologies and provide more robust custom solutions to our current and prospective client partners, and that really excites us moving forward."

Sean Li added, "These new hires not only have technical acumen, but are also a great fit to our culture. It was evident that each of these individuals possess the necessary enterprising spirit one needs to succeed at a small-to-medium-sized privately held firm, where teams must be nimble, collaborate effectively, and execute flawlessly no matter the challenges or deliverables. These are exciting times at Cooperate and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

About Cooperate Marketing :

Cooperate brings a fresh perspective to co-marketing, agency services & platform solutions, grounded in a firmly-held belief that stronger channel partnerships build both bottom line results and brand affinity. Combining a "high tech" customized proprietary cloud-based program management and administration platform with onshore, "high touch" concierge-level service & support, Cooperate is proud to achieve greater collaboration, widespread adoption of turnkey programs, and increased channel partner satisfaction & compliance for their growing roster of clients and their portfolio of brands & business units. Cooperate is a recent 2024 Inc 5000 recipient ranking #1089 as one of the fastest privately held companies in America.

About the Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

SOURCE Cooperate Marketing