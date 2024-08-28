Former Mariners Manager Scott Servais And Family Pledge Donation Match For Animal Welfare In Washington State

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) is proud to announce a donation match backed by former Seattle Mariners Manager Scott Servais and his wife and TOAR President, Jill Servais. Beginning today and running through Aug. 30, donations made to TOAR will be matched by the Servais family, reinforcing their commitment to animal welfare across Washington State. To donate to this cause, please visit .

The Servais family pledge follows an outpouring of support from fans after Scott Servais' recent departure from the Seattle Mariners forced the cancellation of today's "Pints for Paws" fundraiser to benefit TOAR. All funds raised will directly support TOAR's mission and Big Fix 2.0, the organization's bi-annual spay/neuter event, with the goal to serve over 1,000 animals in Okanogan County.

"We have been overwhelmed with the amount of support the community has shown over the past week," said Scott Servais, former Manager of the Seattle Mariners. "When fans learned of the Pints for Paws fundraiser cancellation, we were astounded by the generosity that followed. The community's commitment during this time has been inspiring, and in response, Jill and I will match future donations."

As a nonprofit organization, TOAR has been a cornerstone in the region, offering essential services such as access to spay/neuter and veterinary care and support to improve pet retention in an area largely void of resources. The support of the community, alongside the commitment of the Servais family, will ensure that TOAR continues its vital work, creating lasting change in the lives of animals throughout Washington.

"The Servais' commitment to improving animal welfare statewide has been inspiring," said Pamela Shull, TOAR treasurer. "Over the past nine years, they have tirelessly championed causes that improve the lives of companion animals. We are a small, boot-strapped non-profit and every dollar counts. Now, we are inviting the broader community to join us in funding our critical work and Big Fix 2.0."

The donation match will ensure that every dollar donated goes twice as far, directly benefiting TOAR's programs. Beginning today and running through Aug. 30, the Servais family will match all donations up to $20,000.

To donate to this cause, please visit and to learn more about TOAR visit .

About Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR): Join Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) in our mission to transform the lives of pets and people in Okanogan County, Washington. Okanogan County faces significant challenges in animal welfare, with thousands of animals needing essential care, no public shelters and small rescues operating at full capacity.

Our goal is simple: to provide essential resources-access to spay/neuter and veterinary care, food, supplies, transport, and funding-to ensure that companion animals in eastern Washington have the best chance at a healthier and happier life.

SOURCE Team Okanogan Animal Rescue