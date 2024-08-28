Investing And Building America's Clean Energy Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide tour conducted in conjunction with D S Simon Media to discuss American Clean Power Association's new report Clean Investing in America

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report titled Clean Energy Investing in America shows that unprecedented support has led to the announcement of private investments totaling nearly $500 billions in domestic clean energy projects and facilities over the past two years.



Highlighted data includes:



Over 150 manufacturing facilities announced

45,000 new manufacturing jobs announced Over $41 billion in manufacturing investment announced



New jobs and revenue are bringing opportunity and optimism to rural communities across the country. America's manufacturing centers are competing to meet new clean energy demand with a new domestic wind, solar or storage manufacturing facility announced every four days.

American Clean Power Association's new report, Clean Energy Investing in America, reveals that private sector investment in U.S. clean energy sector announced in the last two years totals nearly half a trillion dollars.

A nationwide media tour was conducted to discuss this topic featuring Jason Grumet, American Clean Power Association, Chief Executive Officer.

Topics that Jason Grumet, American Clean Power Association, Chief Executive Officer discussed included



Findings and results from the Clean Energy Investing in America report.

The role clean energy is playing in expanding American energy, built here at home.

Where nearly one million jobs will be created and how to get in the industry.

How these investments and projects will strengthen our energy independence and improve air quality. What the path ahead looks like as the industry is planning to build U.S. clean energy faster than ever before.



