Mysterious Black Baton Rouge Billboard Revealed As Gordon Mckernan's Latest Campaign

A mysterious black billboard in Baton Rouge displaying only the date "August 28, 2013" has been revealed as part of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys' latest campaign.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys invites Louisiana residents to guess the significance of the date on the billboard for the chance to win a prize.

- Gordon McKernanBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the past few weeks, a black billboard displaying only the date "August 28, 2013," has left Baton Rouge residents puzzled. With no logo or explanation, the sign sparked curiosity and conversations across the city.This morning, the mystery deepened when the billboard was updated to include a new element: the website getgordon/guess . The website reveals that the billboard is part of the latest campaign by Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys .The Louisiana personal injury law firm is inviting residents across the state to visit the website and submit their guess about the significance of the date August 28, 2013. On September 10, the law firm will review the submissions and select eight people who correctly guess the meaning of the date. Each of these winners will receive a $100 Visa gift card.“We're always looking for creative ways to connect with the community, and this billboard has certainly done that,” said Gordon McKernan.“We're excited to see what people guess and to reveal the true meaning behind the date.”To participate, visit getgordon/guess and submit your entry.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

