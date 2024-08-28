KICKFIN ANNOUNCES A NEW INTEGRATION WITH THE TOAST PLATFORM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kickfin is excited to announce that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. With Kickfin's Toast integration, Toast customers can instantly calculate tip pools or shares and send payouts directly to their employees' of choice - no cash or pay cards required.

Easy to use and endlessly customizable, Kickfin is designed to help eliminate tedious tip calculations and remove cash from the payout process so managers can move faster, track everything and ensure accuracy and compliance.

is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem , a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests and keep employees happy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kickfin to the Toast Partner Ecosystem and delighted to offer our customers another real-time tip solution with the Toast POS and Kickfin integration," said Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. "By partnering with Kickfin, restaurant managers can help modernize and optimize their tip distribution process."

Bar Louie, a 60-plus location gastrobar chain, was one of the first customers to leverage the integration and has already realized substantial ROI.

"Bar Louie operates a very sophisticated tip share to ensure employees are fairly compensated for their work," said Roberta Frierson, Bar Louie's Senior Vice President of Technology. "It used to take an average of 45 minutes every night, at every restaurant, to calculate and pay out cash tips. With the Toast-Kickfin integration, it now takes less than a minute. That's an annual potential savings of 15,000 hours across all of our locations."

Kickfin's Toast integration is designed to make it easy to build highly complex tip policies and calculate tips based on roles, shifts, hours worked, points, sales categories and more. Toast customers can distribute tips directly to their staff's bank of choice; funds generally arrive in a matter of seconds - 24/7, 365.

Kickfin's best-in-class capabilities include robust payment tracking so managers can maintain an electronic "paper trail" for every tip-out, as well as the calculations used to determine the tip amounts. Reports can easily be pulled by pay period for simple, streamlined accounting.

"No two restaurants split tips the same way, but invariably, it takes too long and involves too much risk," said Brian Hassan, the co-CEO of Kickfin. "This integration allows for the utmost customization with a near-zero learning curve - truly the best of both worlds for restaurants that want to save time, reduce labor costs and make life easier for their team."

About Kickfin

Ranked the #1 tip management software, Kickfin gives restaurant pros the power to tip out their whole team in 60 seconds. Thousands of restaurants use Kickfin to automate complex tip calculations and send real-time payouts directly to their employees' bank of choice, no cash (or math!) required. Save time, track everything -

and make tip payouts the best part of everyone's day.

