Diehl Aviation Celebrates The Beginning Of Construction In Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cornerstone laid for a new site in Querétaro, Mexico

LAUPHEIM, Germany, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a festive ceremony held on August 27, 2024, representatives of the Mexican and the supplier

Diehl Aviation laid the cornerstone for Diehl Aviation's new site in Mexico. This marks the official start of the work and the company getting closer to its American customers. Numerous government representatives from Mexico took part in the festivities: By participating in person, Francisco José Quiroga Fernández (Mexican ambassador in Germany), Genaro Montes Díaz (Undersecretary of Sustainable Development of the State of Querétaro in representation of Governor Mauricio Kuri González), Alejandro Rolland (Querétaro ́s Director of Industrial Development) and Claudia

Martínez Guevara (Mayor of El Marqués) acknowledged this important milestone for the region.

The new site in the PyMe Industrial Park is near Santiago de Querétaro, the federal capital, and will initially encompass over 8,200 square meters of production and office space. An expansion by an additional 4,000 to 6,000 square meters is planned for a second phase. The construction project will mainly be planned and carried out by the company Grupo Chufani. The start of production is envisaged for 2025. At first, around 30 employees will be working at the new site. This will be increased to around 500 employees over the medium term. The first product that Diehl Aviation will produce in Mexico is extra-spacious luggage compartments for the Airbus A220. The A220 is assembled in Mirabel, Québec and Mobile, Alabama, USA.

The new location in Mexico will help Diehl Aviation strengthen its cooperation with important customers like Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, and large local air carriers. America is a significant growth market for the company. Closer proximity to its customers makes collaboration more effective and means shorter travel and transport routes. And this increased responsiveness and local presence will improve Diehl Aviation's competitiveness. Finally, the location in Mexico not only offers economic potential and enables an improvement of product costs but also creates the conditions for establishing a local supply chain. And the company gains access to talented, qualified employees.

Querétaro boasts a central location, excellent infrastructure, and proximity to Querétaro International Airport. Querétaro is also an innovative industrial location focusing on car manufacturing and the aerospace industry and represents well-known companies such as Bombardier, Airbus, Safran, and Delta Airlines.

CEO Jörg Schuler : "Laying the cornerstone for our new site in Querétaro is a pioneering, strategic step for Diehl Aviation. It allows us to emphasize our commitment to being closer to our important customers in North and Latin America and further strengthening our market position in the region. The new location not only expands our production capacities but also improves our ability to work efficiently and sustainably. We're looking forward to contributing to the local economy with our Mexican plant and further expanding the close partnership with our customers."

Contact

Guido van

Geenen

Vice President Corporate Communications

guido@diehl. com

Phone: +49 5805 1724

Logo -

SOURCE Diehl Aviation