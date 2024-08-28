Levi & Korsinsky Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Extreme Networks, Inc.(EXTR) Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Extreme Networks, ("Extreme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXTR) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Extreme investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 27, 2022 and January 30, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Extreme was suffering from adverse client demand trends as its clients had ordered more product from Extreme than needed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid supply shortages and because of a lack of alternative sourcing options and thereby had cannibalized their Class Period purchasing needs; (b) Extreme was increasingly offsetting these adverse organic demand trends with the fulfillment of backlog orders in a manner that materially exceeded the proportion represented to investors; (c) as a result of (a)-(b), Extreme was drawing down its backlog at a much faster rate than represented to investors; (d) as a result of (a)-(c), Extreme's backlog was already decreasing and at a much quicker pace than defendants' statements to investors that backlog would only“begin to shrink” in 4Q23 and it would be not until“fiscal '26 when it really goes back to normal”; (e) as a result of (a)-(d), Extreme's backlog was not on track to continue increasing to $600 million; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, defendants had materially misrepresented Extreme's organic demand, revenue growth, and market share gains as the fulfillment of Extreme's backlog masked a decline in organic demand and attendant revenues.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Extreme during the relevant time frame, you have until October 15, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

