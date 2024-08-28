Craft Shortlisted As Finalist For Bizclik Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craft, the resilience company, today announced they have been shortlisted for the Procurement Award at the Global Procurement & Chain Awards 2024, hosted by Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital .



These prestigious awards aim to inspire a broader adoption of a more responsible approach to business, and to honor those who integrate sustainability in their operations and decision making processes.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday 24th September at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London , located at the Business Design Centre.

Glen White, CEO at BizClik & Sustainability magazine comments: “The Launch of The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards is a key milestone for our Procurement & Supply Chain brands, honoring those who apply strategic thinking, innovation, and sustainable practices into their operations and decision-making to navigate the complexity of global supply chains.

The awards continue to build on the vision set back in 2014 for Supply Chain Digital, to be a voice and platform for CPOs, CSCOs & procurement and supply chain leaders, organizations, enterprises and communities to advance the industry and shout about their successes.

It is an exciting time for BizClik, Supply Chain Digital, and Procurement Magazine as we continue to expand the brand's events, networking opportunities, and more. Those shortlisted for the debut of the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards are having a critical impact on global supply chains driven by innovation, agility, flexibility and a commitment to sustainable development.”

“In today's highly complex and ever-changing global supply chain, procurement and supply chain professionals play a more pivotal role than ever before to ensure business is not disrupted,” said Mimi Spier, CMO, Craft.“We are honored to be shortlisted for the inaugural Global Procurement and Supply Chain Awards and recognized for our role in elevating supply chain and procurement leaders by empowering them with the insights and supplier visibility necessary to protect their organizations from disruption and build more resilient supply chains.

At Craft, we illuminate the path to supply chain resilience, helping organizations identify and mitigate risk so they can confidently navigate regulatory environments, uphold ethics, and drive business continuity and growth.”

For further information on Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London, and to purchase your tickets, please visit:

For more information about Craft, please visit or contact ... .

About Supply Chain Digital:

Supply Chain Digital connects supply chain, operations and logistics executives representing the world's largest brands. The platform serves as a digital hub for industry leaders and offers a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation and data. With a comprehensive approach, Supply Chain Digital strives to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the supply chain community.

About Procurement Magazine:

Procurement Magazine connects the world's largest Procurement & Logistics companies and their most senior executives with the latest trends as the industry pivots towards technology and digital transformation. As a trusted authority on the latest procurement news combining executive thought leadership interviews with the very latest case studies.

About Craft

Craft illuminates the path to global supply chain resilience. It empowers businesses to strengthen their supplier networks and supply chains with the industry's most reliable and comprehensive data fabric and advanced risk mitigation engine. Craft's user-friendly platform offers 360-degree visibility to explore and evaluate supplier networks, AI-driven insights to detect and mitigate disruptions, and collaborative tools to enhance supply chain strategies. Procurement and supply chain professionals can confidently navigate regulatory environments, adhere to ethical standards, and ensure business continuity. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Craft assists commercial and governmental organizations worldwide in creating more resilient supply chains. For more information about Craft, visit .