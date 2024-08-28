Cognito Forms Recognized Among South Carolina's Top Employers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognito Forms has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for 2024 by SC Biz News. This accolade underscores the company's dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace culture and employee experience.

The selection process involved a survey across businesses statewide, placing Cognito Forms among the best employers in South Carolina.

The key survey highlights include:



100% of employees are proud to work for

Cognito Forms

98% are satisfied with their roles and would recommend the company to friends 98% believe that leadership cares about their well-being and provides the necessary resources for their job

"The culture, environment, and ethics are unmatched by any other company I have ever worked for," shared an anonymous survey respondent from Cognito Forms. "All of my coworkers help each other if we are stuck in a rut, or simply support each other if that is what we need. Every employee is dedicated to thinking of new and innovative ways to improve our product."

With users around the globe, Cognito Forms promotes work-life balance at home with a flexible hybrid work schedule and offers top-tier benefits: 100% employee-paid health premiums, 401k match, work-from-home stipend, and company phone plan. Employees also enjoy bi-weekly meals, SWAG, workaversary gifts, and a dog-friendly office.

Beyond its focus on employee well-being, the company actively engages with the local community, hosting events at local sports teams and supporting various initiatives.

"Our employees are the foundation of our success, and this recognition reflects our commitment to them and the community we serve," said Jamie Thomas, CEO of Cognito Forms. "Being named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. We believe that by fostering a collaborative and empowering culture, we not only drive our business success but also positively impact the community around us."

About Cognito Forms:

Cognito Forms, the world's most powerful and comprehensive online form builder, empowers small business owners and partners to take control of their data and use it to craft custom solutions. In 2013, co-founders Jamie Thomas and Jennifer Dellacroce launched Cognito Forms to eliminate the need to hire a developer by providing a simple online form builder that anyone can use. As one of the fastest-growing, industry-leading SaaS companies, Cognito Forms has built up 2 million organizations and users to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and demanding world.

Customers tap into their tech prowess to streamline tasks, optimize output, and go paperless. With Cognito Form's top-of-the-line features , you can customize your forms or jump-start with one of 100+ templates. templates .

Media Contact:

Tiffany McKinnie

[email protected]

(407) 451-2812

SOURCE Cognito Forms