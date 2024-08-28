Narrative, Kargo’S Audio-To-Video Format, Unlocks CTV For Thousands Of Brands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unique Audio-to-Video CTV ad format enables advertisers to reach precise audiences on CTV with high-impact advertising for better reach and performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, a leader in the digital advertising space, today announced Narrative, a new product that brings audio advertising to CTV, combining audio assets with highly engaging visuals. Narrative seamlessly weaves together existing audio with new, engaging visual content to enable advertisers to reach CTV audiences in totally new ways. In addition to adding visual impact to audio ads, Narrative is proven to drive interaction and recall.



Narrative will unlock a massive surge in demand for CTV inventory. The format enables enterprise brands without CTV creative, as well as independent, local and regional advertisers with limited production budgets to tap into this growth channel. The format also promotes engagement and commerce for brands that have advertising goals beyond brand awareness, and will appeal to performance-oriented advertisers. Audio to visual advertising like Narrative represents a major opportunity for advertisers interested in CTV to capitalize on the channel, even if they don't have their own video content.

Kargo's audio ads with enhanced visuals enable advertisers to take advantage of CTV advertising without needing a video creative asset. Visual cues associated with CTV ads contribute to better ad recall and brand recognition. Narrative also provides access to the precise audience targeting of CTV with a highly-viewable ad format designed to drive key metrics and interactivity through a QR code or other call to action. Kargo also provides detailed performance metrics for advertisers, including completed views, QR scan interactions, for better ad performance evaluation and optimization.

“We are excited to combine the power of audio with the visual impact of CTV screens, enabling more immersive experiences. With Narrative, advertisers can leverage the growing popularity and adoption of CTV devices, reaching a wide and diverse audience in a dedicated viewing environment,” said Harry Kargman, Founder and CEO of Kargo.

