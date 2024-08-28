(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RENO, Nev., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Payne Spirits, the renegade force behind the bold and daring Von Payne Black, is bringing its unforgettable whiskey experience to Nevada through a new partnership with Lakeshore Premium Wines & Spirits. This alliance sets the stage for whiskey lovers across the Silver State to discover a spirit as intriguing as it is intense.

Von Payne Black, an award-winning whiskey infused with all-natural black currant, housed in a bottle that's hard to forget. The custom-designed bottle, complete with a fierce gargoyle pour spout, isn't just about looks-it's a statement. This gothic-inspired gargoyle isn't just a stopper; it's a symbol of the dark, mysterious allure that Von Payne Black brings to the whiskey scene.

"We are very proud to be unveiling Von Payne Black in Nevada -- where tradition meets innovation in every exquisite sip. This blended whiskey is unparalleled in its depth and sophistication. We invite everyone to join us in savoring this masterpiece of craftsmanship in taste and in presentation at tastings throughout Nevada. Look for us at your favorite saloons, taverns, and retail stores," said Missi Hankla, President of Lakeshore Premium Wines & Spirits.

Lakeshore Premium Wines & Spirits, known for its curated selection of high-quality wines and spirits, is an ideal partner for Von Payne Spirits as it continues to grow its brand. This partnership will leverage Lakeshore's extensive distribution network and deep market knowledge to ensure that Von Payne Black is available in a wide range of top-tier retail outlets, bars, and restaurants throughout Nevada.

"Partnering with Lakeshore Premium Wines & Spirits is a major step forward for Von Payne Spirits," said Shawn Harlan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Von Payne Spirits. "Their reputation for excellence in distribution aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering a premium, innovative product to whiskey enthusiasts. We are excited to introduce the pleasure of Von Payne Black to more consumers across Nevada."

About Lakeshore Premium Wines & Spirits

Lakeshore Premium Wines & Spirits is a premier distributor of fine wines and spirits in Nevada. With a commitment to quality and service, Lakeshore offers a curated selection of products to retailers, bars, and restaurants across the state, helping brands grow their presence and reach new audiences. For more information, please visit lpws

About Von Payne Spirits

Von Payne Spirits, based in Clearwater, FL, is dedicated to producing premium, innovative spirits that challenge the norms and captivate consumers. Our flagship product, Von Payne Black, is an award-winning blended whiskey infused with natural black currant, known for its smooth, rich taste profile and unique presentation. Inspired by the dark and edgy essence of alternative subcultures, Von Payne Spirits is all about expanding the possibilities of the night and changing how people think about whiskey. For more information, please visit

SOURCE Von Payne Spirits, LLC