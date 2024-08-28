MORE AMAZON DRIVERS IN ILLINOIS ORGANIZE WITH THE TEAMSTERS, DEMAND UNION RECOGNITION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) After Key Victory at NLRB, Workers Continue to Build Power, Call for Change

SKOKIE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Even more drivers at the company's DIL7 delivery station in Skokie, Ill., are demanding that Amazon recognize the Teamsters Union and deliver a contract.

The movement to organize in Skokie became public in June

when 100 Amazon drivers went on strike over Amazon's unfair labor practices. Those workers organized their union at one of Amazon's Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) located at the station. The new organizing push has now spread to all four Amazon DSPs in Skokie - with a majority of drivers having signed authorization cards with Teamsters Local 705.

The workers are demanding Amazon recognize them as one union of Amazon drivers and bargain a Teamsters contract with fair wages, affordable health care, and safe working conditions.

"Amazon has taken its workers for granted for too long. We've had enough," said Riley Holzworth, an Amazon Driver at DIL7.

"We demand a Teamsters contract and that Amazon begin treating us with the respect we deserve. Amazon workers in Skokie are united and ready to fight for change at Amazon."

Today's announcement comes after Amazon delivery drivers represented by Teamsters Local 396 in Palmdale, Calif., won a groundbreaking decision

that sets the stage for Amazon delivery drivers across the country to organize with the Teamsters. After more than a year-long investigation, National Labor Relations Board Region 31 (NLRB) found that Amazon is a joint employer of its DSP drivers, and therefore has a legal duty to recognize and bargain with the Teamsters Union.

Upon making the announcement on Wednesday, Amazon drivers emphasized how last week's victory at the NLRB and the actions of other Amazon workers, including those in Palmdale, inspired them to take action and fight for change at Amazon.

"Our brothers and sisters have been taking the fight to Amazon every day, demanding fair pay, safe working conditions, and respect on the job. Now it is our turn to join the fight as Teamsters," said Dmytro Kovalenko, an Amazon driver at DIL7. "We are responsible for Amazon's huge profits, and we will not rest until we get what we deserve."

Amazon avoids responsibility for its drivers through its DSP subcontractor business model, exercising total control over the wages, workplace conditions, and safety standards of the drivers.



"The NLRB confirmed what every Amazon driver already knew: the DSP system is a sham, and Amazon is our true employer. It is time for Amazon to take responsibility for the low pay and unsafe working conditions drivers face. Amazon workers are uniting with the Teamsters all across the country, and this movement will deliver real change at Amazon," said Deibi Reyes, an Amazon driver at DIL7.

