Premier Eby To Press For Reversal Of Victoria Firefighter Suspension

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, August 23, Union President Jeremy Wilson and firefighter Josh Montgomery of Local 730 of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) met with Premier Eby to discuss ongoing concerns regarding Montgomery's disciplinary suspension and the safety issues he outlined in his July 17th letter to the Premier.



During the meeting, Premier Eby informed the IAFF Union that he would take the time to review the details raised in the letter. He expressed empathy for Montgomery's safety concerns and the lack of public consultation regarding the proposed Dowler Place facility.

Wilson was able to provide the steps that have been taken to dispute the discipline imposed on firefighter Montgomery and the process that will be followed as outlined in the Collective Agreement. Premier Eby again offered his full support for the IAFF's position.

Wilson, Montgomery and Premier Eby will have a follow-up in-person meeting in the near future to further explore how the Premier may be able to assist with the safety concerns brought to his attention and the ongoing threat to our first responders while responding to emergencies.

“The safety of the people of Victoria remains the highest priority of the members of the Victoria Firefighters Association. We believe our members have the right to a safe workplace while in the station or while responding to emergencies,” says Local 730 president Jeremy Wilson.

The Victoria Firefighters Union has reached out to the City of Victoria and has been advised the earliest available meeting date is September 13.

Wilson emphasises that Victoria Firefighters continue to work closely with Fire Chief Daniel Atkinson and the administration of the Victoria Fire Department providing quality service to the people of Victoria, as they have for the past 166 years.

