Omni Interactions Rapidly Deploys 150 Agents In Response To Catastrophic Breach

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omni Interactions is thrilled to announce the rapid deployment of 150 customer support agents in response to a major client's catastrophic breach. Within just one week of our initial conversation, 75 agents were fully operational, with an additional 75 agents set to go live within three days. This unprecedented speed is a testament to our innovative fractional workforce model and commitment to client success.

Why Omni Interactions:

- Unmatched Speed: Omni's ability to ramp up quickly was crucial for managing the surge in customer inquiries due to the breach.

- Proven Experience: The client recognized Omni's expertise in handling crises, making us the preferred partner.

- Scalability: Omni provided a scalable solution that could rapidly adjust to the client's evolving needs.

Why Omni's Fractional Workforce Model is Perfect for Emergencies and Unexpected Surges:

- On-Demand Flexibility: Our model allows for the rapid scaling of agents, ensuring the right number are available exactly when needed.

- Cost-Effective: Clients pay only for the resources they need, reducing overhead while maintaining high service levels.

- Expert Talent Pool: Our skilled agents are ready for deployment at a moment's notice, ideal for managing unforeseen emergencies.

How Omni Achieves Such a Fast Launch:

- Advanced Recruitment Strategies: Continuous recruitment ensures a ready pool of qualified agents for swift onboarding.

- Efficient Training Programs: Omni's training modules prepare agents to be productive in record time.

- Proprietary Technology: Our state-of-the-art Omniverse platform enables seamless integration and rapid agent activation.

Co-CEO, Karen Pavicic, and Co-CEO, Courtney Meyers, shared their thoughts on the deployment:“Our ability to rapidly deploy a large, skilled workforce in under a week is a game-changer for companies facing unexpected crises. This latest deployment highlights Omni's unmatched speed and efficiency, setting the standard for rapid response in customer support. We're committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting our clients' success, especially in critical moments like this.”



About Omni Interactions

Winner of Outsource Provider of the Year, Pandemic Tech Innovation of the Year, CCWomen's Award for Gender Equality, and CCW's Most Innovative BPO of the Year, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing BPO in the US ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing American companies. Its winning strategy is comprised of a unique business model utilizing remote brand ambassadors and AI-powered cloud-based technology to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a 25%+ lower cost. Frost & Sullivan analyst, Michael DeSalles stated“Omni Interactions solves many of today's current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support.”

