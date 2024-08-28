Modular Trailer Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modular Trailer Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global modular trailer market has shown robust growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $7.34 billion in 2023 to $7.76 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Despite facing challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $9.69 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, driven by increased demand for freight transportation, rising urbanization, infrastructure development, and a push towards sustainable transportation solutions.

Surge In Freight Transportation Fuels Expansion Of Modular Trailer Market

The rising demand for freight transportation is a primary factor driving the growth of the modular trailer market. Freight transportation encompasses the movement of goods, cargo, and commodities using various transport modes. This sector's growth is fueled by heightened global trade and e-commerce, which increase the need for efficient goods movement. Advances in logistics technology and infrastructure further enhance capacity and efficiency, propelling market growth. Modular trailers are versatile in freight transport, adaptable for road and rail use. For instance, Eurostat reported a 6.5% increase in European road freight transport in 2021, with international transport growing by 1.0% in 2022, following an 8.1% surge in 2021. Such developments underscore the rising demand for modular trailers in freight logistics.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the modular trailer market include Dorsey Trailer, MAC Trailer, Maxitrans Industries Limited, Manac Inc., and Goldhofer AG, among others. These companies are leading innovation and expanding their operations. For example, in September 2022, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. acquired Allied Office Trailers and Storage Containers, adding approximately 8,000 rental assets to its fleet and strengthening its presence in the eastern United States. This acquisition highlights the ongoing consolidation and expansion within the industry.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the modular trailer market include accelerated electrification efforts, growth in urban logistics, expansion of charging infrastructure, and a focus on vehicle efficiency and performance. The shift towards electric-powered modular trailers and advancements in logistics technology are set to redefine the industry landscape.

Segments

. Type: Multi-Axle, Telescopic or Extendable, Lowboy Trailer

. Axles: 2 Axles, Greater-than (>) 2 Axles

. Application: Construction and Infrastructure, Mining, Wind and Energy, Heavy Engineering

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the modular trailer market in 2023. The region is expected to continue leading the market due to its advanced infrastructure and high demand for modular trailers across various sectors.

Modular Trailer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Modular Trailer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on modular trailer market size, modular trailer market drivers and trends, modular trailer market major players, modular trailer competitors' revenues, modular trailer market positioning, and modular trailer growth across geographies. The modular trailer market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

