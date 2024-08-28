Tanner Sovereign Releases New Single 'Still Good,' Exploring Themes Of Resilience And Overcoming Adversity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Now Available Still Good by Tanner Sovereign

Tanner Sovereign's new single "Still Good" reveals the hidden pain behind a brave face, resonating with listeners on a deep emotional level.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, U.S.A, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tanner Sovereign , an emerging voice in country music, is proud to announce the release of his latest single, "Still Good." Available now on all streaming platforms, this emotionally charged song captures the struggle of masking inner turmoil while outwardly projecting a façade of strength.

Still Good was co-written by Tanner Sovereign alongside accomplished songwriters Tom O'Connor and Blake Burrow in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee. The song was recorded and produced with the acclaimed Beaird Music Group, featuring the talents of legendary musicians such as Wes Little on drums, Billy Nobel on piano, Troy Lancaster on guitar, Andy Ellison on steel guitar, Eli Beaird on bass, and Mike Waldron on acoustic guitar.

The inspiration behind Still Good stems from a universal experience: the tendency to conceal true emotions behind a simple "I'm good." The song's poignant lyrics, such as "Bottle it up, hold it down, and lie about the truth," reflect the inner conflict of maintaining composure despite enduring personal struggles. Sovereign's deep, soulful voice brings these feelings to life, resonating with listeners who have ever felt the need to hide their pain.

“'Still Good' speaks to the unspoken battles many of us face,” says Tanner Sovereign.“It's about the societal pressures to keep a brave face, even when things aren't okay. I wanted to write a song that acknowledges those struggles but also offers a sense of understanding and solidarity.”

The song also serves as a reminder of the importance of acknowledging one's own struggles and finding strength in vulnerability. With its raw lyrics and soulful melodies, Still Good is not just a song but a powerful message about the complexities of human emotion and the resilience of the human spirit.

Fans can listen to Still Good on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify , Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

For more information about Tanner Sovereign and his music, visit or follow him on social media at Tanner Sovereign Music

About Tanner Sovereign

Tanner Sovereign is a country music artist and songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and captivating performances, Tanner draws inspiration from real-life experiences and the rich storytelling tradition of country music. His songs resonate with fans across the globe, creating a deep and lasting connection with his audience.

