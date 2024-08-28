Content Partners LLC Launches New Credit Investing Division And Announces First Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Banking Veteran

Alphonse Lordo Joins Content Partners to Head its New Division, Content Partners Capital, with the Strategy of Delivering Capital Solutions to the Entertainment Industry

Content Partners LLC , the leading independent owner of major studio-distributed films, television shows, and related participations, today announced the launch of Content Partners Capital LP (CPC), a new business division dedicated to providing private capital solutions for businesses and Intellectual Property (IP) assets in the entertainment industry. CPC will be led by incoming Partner Alphonse Lordo, a 20-year corporate and investment banking professional who will oversee the origination and portfolio management of private credit opportunities.

The expansion is a natural evolution for Content Partners and leverages its decades of experience investing in the content space. Content Partners is launching CPC at a seminal moment in the entertainment industry with a unique combination of capital and strategic partnership. Steve Kram, Content Partners' Co-Founder & CEO, expressed, "While we continue to experience significant growth with our transactional IP investment strategy, we're excited to now step into the next chapter of film, TV, and music sector investment: providing the capital and strategic partnership to help businesses grow."

CPC has hit the ground running, already providing debt financing to Media Capital Technologies to support its film slate transaction with Lionsgate.

"CPC is flexible, agile, and highly tailored. We provide innovative financing solutions that empower growth," said Alphonse Lordo. The new division is targeting IP-heavy business models across film, TV, and music and will invest under various credit structures to accommodate a company's capital needs.

Kram added, "Content Partners Capital will support companies across the entertainment industries.

We're thrilled to welcome Alphonse to the team to lead us in this new direction and pave the way for incredible growth to come."



Content Partners owns some of the most recognizable box office titles including 13 Going on 30, Black Hawk Down, Black Swan, Hugo, xXx, and more. The company also owns Revolution Studios and co-owns the CSI television franchise. Additionally, the company owns the rights to (or interests in) over 500 films, approximately 3,000 hours of television, and a library of film titles that represents more than $33 billion of worldwide box office revenue.

Prior to joining Content Partners, Alphonse Lordo served as Managing Director at Truist Securities, where he was the sector head for entertainment. He led the evolution of the group's product discipline from commercial banking to corporate and investment banking, advising and arranging billions of dollars in capital to a broad range of entertainment and media companies.



Content Partners is a Los Angeles-based investment company founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, and is the worldwide leader in acquiring films, television programming, and related royalties. The company purchases such assets from investors, producers, writers, directors, actors, and musicians. Target acquisitions include film, television, and music assets that are generating cash flow and have long term distribution deals with major studios, networks, publishers, and other distribution channels. Since inception, Content Partners has deployed well over a billion dollars in this marketplace with over 500 studio release films and more than 3,000 hours of television.

