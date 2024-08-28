J.P. Morgan Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. Closes On Loan For Multifamily Mid-Rise In Charleston, SC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Income Trust, (JPMREIT) announced today the closing of a $62.4 million mortgage loan to an affiliate of NYC-based private real estate firm Raith Capital Partners to finance the of Satori West Ashley, a 297-unit multifamily property located in Charleston, SC.

This represents JPMREIT's second real estate debt investment.

Upon closing, this transaction grows JPMREIT's portfolio allocation to income-focused real estate debt to approximately 18%.*



Built in 2023, Satori West Ashley is a Class-A, mid-rise multifamily property on John's Island within the West Ashley submarket of Charleston. The property features high-end unit finishes and an extensive amenity package, including a clubhouse with a saltwater pool, grill areas, a fitness center, and a movie theater. The community is adjacent to a Publix supermarket and major thoroughfares, providing convenient access to employment centers in North Charleston and Charleston's central business district.

JPMREIT's ability to invest in real estate debt enables JPMREIT to pursue attractive opportunities that should generate strong relative risk-adjusted returns in varying market environments. This transaction delivers an attractive yield supported by a high-quality asset in a top market.



"We continue to have high conviction in the multifamily sector, especially in markets with expected population growth and a waning construction pipeline," said Doug Schwartz, Co-President of JPMREIT. "This transaction demonstrates our ability to invest across the capital structure to deliver attractive returns to our stockholders."

Notes:

*As of June 30, 2024, including proforma close of deal. Asset Allocation is measured as the asset value (based on fair value) of each investment category (real estate investments, real estate debt investments and real estate-related securities) divided by the total asset value of all investment categories, including the value of any third-party interests in consolidated properties.

About JPMREIT

JPMREIT leverages J.P. Morgan Asset Management's more than 60 years of real estate investment experience and invests in stabilized, income-producing assets and development positioned to benefit from the way people live, work and consume in the new economy. JPMREIT is externally advised and sponsored by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.

