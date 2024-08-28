(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Located in the heart of Los Angeles' entertainment district, the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City will serve as the home base of the 2024 Thrive Broker Summit

MLS (CRMLS), the nation's largest and most recognized multiple listing service, is powering a new summit to take place this September 16-17 in Los Angeles: Thrive Broker Summit . This summit aims to gather California's real estate luminaries to discuss how to adapt to a changing industry so every business and broker can thrive.

Thrive Broker Summit, powered by CRMLS, will be held Sept. 16-17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The real estate industry is in a period of great change as effects of the commissions lawsuits are starting to be felt, with policy changes, updated forms, and new MLS rules. Thrive Broker Summit will not only help clarify those changes and share how to adapt to new business practices, but will also offer forward-thinking analysis regarding economics, proptech, and more.

Attendees will hear from industry experts and innovators such as Phil Hawkins, newly-named CEO of California Association of REALTORS®, Dr. Chris Thornberg, economist and founding partner of Beacon Economics, LLC, and James Dwiggins, cofounder and CEO of NextHome, Inc., who will be providing the keynote address. There will also be designated networking opportunities so that the state's top-producing brokers can exchange ideas and information about how to better build the future of California real estate.

"I've had the pleasure to personally see all the Thrive speakers present before, and I wanted to bring their combined expertise to California's elite brokerage community," said CRMLS CEO and Thrive speaker Art Carter. "There's a lot of understandable tension in the air about all the changes happening right now. The vision of Thrive Broker Summit is to offer actionable insights and draw a map into the future so that we can all succeed together. As we like to say, adapt through change, thrive with knowledge."

Thrive Broker Summit will be held at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City on September 16-17. Registration for Thrive Broker Summit is currently open to brokers across California. For any others who would like to attend as representatives of their brokerage, please email [email protected] .

For more information regarding the agenda, scheduled speakers, and registration information, visit ThriveBrokerSummit .

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit

CRMLS .

