Tigunia Expands To New Phoenix, Arizona Headquarters Bringing Advanced Technology Solutions To Regional Businesses

Phoenix, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tigunia, a leading Microsoft ERP, CRM, and IT infrastructure solutions provider, is excited to announce the opening of its new headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona . This strategic expansion marks Tigunia's growth and strengthens its ability to offer cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for regional markets and time zones.

With diverse business management solutions and services designed to streamline and enhance operational efficiency, Tigunia's offerings are set to revolutionize how Arizona and surrounding regional businesses can leverage technology to drive growth and success.

Tigunia's highly trained specialists provide end-to-end technology services, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales (CRM) and Business Central cloud ERP , business intelligence and reporting solutions, custom development, and specialty applications for managing sales tax and royalties. They also offer IT consulting and infrastructure services. Their combination of diverse solutions and expertise allows Tigunia to uniquely offer a one-stop shop for the technology needs of growing organizations across any industry to optimize their systems.

Ron Summers, CEO of Tigunia, expressed his pride in the company's extensive growth over the last few years,“We are thrilled to bring our expertise and passion for innovation to the vibrant Arizona area. Staying at the forefront of emerging technologies is crucial for us, and we are dedicated to expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of today's customers.”

Tigunia's expansion into Phoenix strengthens its presence in the region and underscores its commitment to providing exceptional service to customers across neighboring geographies. Through its holistic approach to technology solutions and unwavering dedication to client success, Tigunia is well-positioned to help businesses achieve their goals and thrive in the modern digital landscape.

For more information about Tigunia and its innovative technology solutions, visit

About Tigunia

Tigunia specializes in providing comprehensive, right-fit technology solutions and services to businesses of all sizes. With a meticulous focus on sharing knowledge, offering clear documentation, and fostering collaborative relationships, Tigunia is dedicated to driving successful software adoption and empowering self-sufficient customers. By delivering practical solutions and managed services across the entire business technology spectrum, Tigunia offers well-rounded expertise to exceed performance objectives.

With a commitment to putting the customer first, Tigunia's team of seasoned IT professionals boasts an extensive technical breadth and a proactive approach to enhancing systems for improved functionality and reduced costs. Through a unique co-sourcing model, Tigunia seamlessly supplements internal IT teams of any size and acts as an integrated extension of the client organization. Their 100% client satisfaction rate speaks to their dedication to delivering tailored solutions without overselling or leaving gaps.

Whether implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365, providing reporting and business intelligence solutions, offering private cloud hosting, ensuring IT security and business continuity, delivering training and support, or providing technology advisory and consulting, Tigunia is poised to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. Collaborative, innovative, and customer-focused, Tigunia stands out as a trusted partner in driving business success through technology.

