EPC Space Unveils A Dynamic Cross Reference Tool for Rad Hard MOSFET Device Replacement

- Bel Lazar, CEO at EPC SpaceANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EPC Space, a leading provider of radiation-hardened (Rad Hard) GaN-on-silicon transistors and ICs, announces the launch of its new Cross Reference Tool. This cutting-edge tool is designed to streamline the search and replacement process for Rad Hard MOSFET devices up to 350 V, making it easier for users to find and replace any Rad Hard MOSFET competitor's device by simply typing in the part number.Key Features of the EPC Space Cross Reference Tool:.Easy Search: Quickly find the corresponding EPC Space device by entering any competitor's Rad Hard MOSFET part number..Comprehensive Database: Access a wide range of Rad Hard MOSFET devices up to 350 V, ensuring the perfect match for your requirements..Application Specific Comparison: Enter your application conditions and obtain a custom performance calculation based on published datasheets."Our new cross reference tool is designed to simplify the selection process for our customers," said Bel Lazar, CEO at EPC Space. "By providing an easy way to find superior replacements, we are ensuring designers quickly identify the best solution for their needs.”Try the Cross Reference Tool Now!Developed in partnership with DiscoverEE - a Product Intelligence Platform for power management.About EPC SpaceEPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments. Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

