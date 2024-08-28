IM Digital Earns Spot On Inc. 5000 List As One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Inc. magazine has once again recognized IM Digital as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, proudly ranking it at No. 3449 on the 2024 5000 list. This marks the third consecutive year that IM Digital has earned a spot on this prestigious list, underscoring its continued excellence and impressive growth in the competitive AI Commerce sector.

The Inc. 5000 list celebrates the nation's most dynamic and successful independent businesses. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Meta, and Patagonia. IM Digital's repeated appearance on the list highlights its sustained success and pivotal role in transforming the retail landscape through advanced AI solutions.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. magazine and to be included among the top-growing companies in America for the third year running,"

said Ali Ahmed, CEO of IM Digital. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that drive success for our clients. As we continue to innovate and expand, we look forward to shaping the future of commerce with transformative technology."

The Inc. 5000 list of 2024 features companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth and resilience, with an average median three-year revenue growth rate of an astounding 1,637 percent. This year's honorees have collectively added nearly 875,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, showcasing the powerful impact of entrepreneurial spirit on economic development.

For a detailed view of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a sortable database

The full list of honorees is available on Inc, and the top 500 companies are featured in the latest issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands from August 20.

"Witnessing the growth stories of companies like IM Digital is inspiring," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "It's fascinating to see how these companies are pushing boundaries and transforming industries, despite economic challenges. Congratulations to all the honorees for their remarkable achievements."

About IM Digital

IM Digital is an award-winning digital agency specializing in engaging, versatile online shopping experiences. At IM Digital, every step of the customer journey is an opportunity to drive conversions and optimize lifetime value. By integrating cutting-edge technology platforms and AI-powered solutions, we design, build, and support retail experiences that drive customer revenue for brands that people care about.

