Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend


8/28/2024 12:01:17 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share payable November 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2024.

