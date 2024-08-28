Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend

( MENAFN - PR Newswire) MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share payable November 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2024.

