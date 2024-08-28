Medicat Unveils Guide To Improve Student Health Operations This School Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new academic year begins,

Medicat, the leading provider of Electronic Records (EHR) software for colleges and universities, is proud to announce the release of a new guide designed to support student health centers as they optimize clinical operations.

Back-to-school is a stressful time for students, staff and administrators alike. This guide offers timely recommendations to ensure student health centers are well-prepared to support their campus communities effectively.

"One of our company values is to Empower customers, and this resource is intended to do just that," said Lauren Pragoff, Medicat's Chief Customer Officer. "Our goal over the summer has been to leverage our team's deep industry and product expertise to help schools better serve their students."

The guide is part of a larger effort to set student health administrators, staff members, and clinicians up for success this school year. Increasingly, Medicat has offered interactive product trainings, collaborative roundtable events, and how-to guides that proactively explore the most pressing challenges that student health practitioners are facing.

Key insights from this most recent guide include:



Streamlining Administrative Workflows: Practical tips for reducing inefficiencies and automating routine tasks, including note favorites and quick type shortcuts.

Maximizing EHR Capabilities: Guidance on utilizing Medicat's EHR software to its fullest potential, including self-scheduling, immunization compliance automation, and leveraging reports to make data-driven decisions.

Improving Communication: Strategies and tools that can enhance communication between students, health center staff, and other campus stakeholders. Leveraging the Student Portal: Ensuring clear language is used on the portal to point students towards how they can best take care of their health.

Medicat's new guide is an essential resource for institutions aiming to elevate their health center operations and provide top-quality care to students.

However, it's only one of many brand-new resources released that aim to support student health and wellness clinics as they gear up for this new school year.

Check out all of these resources (and more) via Medicat's Resource Hub .

About Medicat

Medicat is the #1 EHR software provider in college health . Student health and counseling clinics use Medicat to improve the student experience, enabling providers to do what they do best – keeping students healthy.

SOURCE Medicat