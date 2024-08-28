Patrick Sulliot appointed Chairman of VINCI construction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 28 August 2024

Patrick Sulliot appointed Chairman of VINCI

Patrick Sulliot has been appointed as Chairman of VINCI Construction, as of 1st September. He joins the Group's Executive committee.

Patrick Sulliot was born in 1959, holds an engineering degree from the École Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers, and joined Eurovia in 1984 as a construction engineer. He successively oversaw the Paris then Lyon business units, became Director of the Rhône-Alpes region then Deputy Director of the Rhône-Alpes Auvergne region in 2000, and moved to Eurovia Limited in the United Kingdom as Deputy Managing Director in 2007. He was appointed Managing Director for the Americas in 2012 then Managing Director for the Americas and United Kingdom, and to Eurovia's Executive Committee, in 2015.

In 2021, Patrick Sulliot became VINCI Construction's CEO Americas and Oceania, which encompasses its subsidiaries in Australia, Canada, Chile, New Zealand and United States.

In January 2024, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of VINCI Construction in charge of International proximity networks (Europe Africa, United Kingdom, Americas Oceania) and of digital transformation.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

