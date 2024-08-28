Natural Grocers® Returns As Sponsor For The Colorado High School Cycling League In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Colorado-based retailer proudly supports the League's 2024 season and will be onsite at select races this fall

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, is proud to be a returning sponsor for the Colorado High School Cycling League's 2024 season.

Natural Grocers is proud to sponsor the Colorado High School Cycling League for the 2024 season. The organization has been empowering young people on bikes since 2009, providing an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere and the opportunity to engage in a healthy lifelong sport.

THE COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL CYCLING LEAGUE

The Colorado League

is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit that empowers youth through interscholastic mountain bike racing. Founded in 2009 with 202 student-athletes representing 19 teams, the program exploded in popularity. To maintain a quality experience, two conferences were established in 2015. In 2020, the program expanded to four regions.



This year's inaugural race weekend was August 24 and 25 (in Frisco and Leadville), with almost 1,500 student-athletes racing from 88 teams representing approximately 150 high schools.

In 2023 the Colorado League teams contributed 1,743 hours to local trail maintenance.

In 2023, 390 girls comprised 23% of the total high school racers (an impressive stat among the sport of cycling).

2024 USA Cycling National Mountain Bike Championships included many Colorado League racers earning three Gold Medals and two Silver. The USA 2024 Olympic cycling team included three Colorado League alumni in mountain biking and track.

The exceptional, memorable, positive experiences the Colorado League provides for youth, their families, coaches and volunteers expand beyond Colorado, to New Mexico, Wyoming and South Dakota.

A COLORADO PROUD PARTNERSHIP

"The Colorado League focuses on positive youth development from the saddle of a mountain bike. Our mission is to empower youth by providing the opportunity to engage in a healthy lifelong sport that is inclusive and welcoming. Coaches and teams foster an environment

where all youth can shine. Natural Grocers' support provides resources to reach more youth and families throughout the region. Together we are impacting the present and shaping the future by providing a transformational experience," said Kate Rau, Executive Director of the Colorado League.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers added, "We are so proud to support the Colorado High School Cycling League for a second year in a row. One of our Five Founding Principles is a 'Commitment to Community' – a principle the Colorado League embodies in its own special way. This program is well-known and widely respected for encouraging healthy habits in youth, developing self-confidence , cultivating leadership and building community. It was an easy decision to align our company with such a fabulous program for another season."

SERVING COLORADO SINCE 1955

Founded in 1955,

Natural Grocers

has 169 stores in 21 states (46 of which are in

Colorado). The Company is known for caring deeply about the health and wellbeing of its community, employees and the planet. They believe that everyone should be able to afford health and live in a thriving, regenerative environment. Committed to quality, they sell only 100% USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs.

To maintain that "family-friendly" feel, Natural Grocers has flexible smaller-store formats allowing it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly environment. As part of its Five Founding Principles, athletes and health-minded individuals might be interested to know that Natural Grocers provides

FREE

science-based Nutrition Education programs and health coaching. Look for the Natural Grocers tent at select races this season and ask how you can sign up for the Company's free in-store services.

To learn more about the Colorado High School Cycling League, visit .

Click here to get involved with the Colorado League.

Learn about Youth Sports Giving Day where the Daniels Fund and others will match every dollar donated to the Colorado League between Sept. 4-30 by clicking here .

Visit to learn more about the Colorado-based retailer. For media requests and/or press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

