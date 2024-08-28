Justin Baldoni’S Doctor Available To Comment On “It Ends With Us” Actor/Director Receiving Groundbreaking Regenerative Therapy To Treat Chronic Pain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justin Baldoni's doctor, Dr. Adeel Khan, is available to comment on treating the“It Ends With Us” star for chronic knee and shoulder pain using cutting-edge regenerative therapy.



Baldoni's book-to-movie adaptation, which also stars and producer Blake Lively, has been blowing up the since it hit theaters earlier this month. But Baldoni, who both acted and directed the film, was suffering through a lot of pain when production began in May 2023.

Baldoni has endured a number of injuries, including a herniated disk, damaged meniscus and cartilage in both knees, and arthritis in his shoulder. He posted on Instagra in May about receiving groundbreaking stem cell and peptide treatments.

Dr. Adeel Khan is the Canadian sports doctor who treated Baldoni with the innovative therapies in October 2023, while production was halted during the writers' strike, and again in May 2024. "When Justin came to see me, he had been suffering from chronic pain for years,” says Dr. Khan.“Looking at him, no one would have ever imagined someone as physically fit as him was actually in pain. Through a combination of stem cells and peptides, I was able to help Justin move and stretch like he hadn't in years."

In his online video, Baldoni demonstrates his range of movement following the injections.“9 months ago, when I went in, I could not sit on my heels. And today, I can do this,” he says, as he sits in a kneeling position.“I have not been able to do this since I was in my early 20s, so a big thank you to Dr. Khan.”

Baldoni is just one of Dr. Khan's high profile clients, which also includes athletes and celebrities like Tony Robbins, bodybuilder Chris Bumstead (and many other top A-listers who don't want the public to know their secrets to looking and feeling younger!)

Dr. Khan is available to speak to media about working with Baldoni, as well as offer insightful information about regenerative medicine, including what patients should know before seeking out regenerative treatments, what red flags to look out for when researching a doctor or clinic, and who else can benefit from these types of therapies.

BACKGROUND: Eterna Health is tracking to be the global leader in regenerative healthcare founded by CEO Dr. Adeel Khan. Eterna Health combines innovative therapies to restore, repair and replenish the body, specializing in longevity. Eterna Health operates clinics in Mississauga, Ontario, Los Cabos, Mexico and Dubai, U.A.E.