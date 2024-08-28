3Rd Annual Black Travel Expo Returns To Atlanta In October At The Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3rd Annual Black Expo Returns to Atlanta at the Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Black Travel Expo (BTE), a premier travel event celebrating and empowering Black travelers, is thrilled to announce its return to Atlanta for its 3rd annual event. The 2024 Black Travel Expo will be held at the Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead from October 17-20, 2024. This highly anticipated gathering will bring together travel consumers, enthusiasts, professionals, and influencers to share experiences, gain insights, and celebrate the richness of Black travel culture.The 3rd annual BTE promises an engaging lineup of activities, including inspiring keynote speakers, networking opportunities, exhibitor showcase featuring top travel brands and destinations, and the highly anticipated Travel Awards Sunday Brunch on October 20, 2024. Attendees will have the chance to connect with like-minded travelers, learn from industry leaders, and discover new travel opportunities tailored to the unique interests of the Black travel community.Key Highlights of the 2024 Black Travel Expo:. Inspiring Keynote Speakers: Renowned travel experts and influencers will share their journeys, insights, and tips for making the most of travel experiences.. Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow travel enthusiasts, industry professionals, and potential travel partners.. Exhibitor Showcase: Explore booths from leading travel companies, tourism boards, and travel service providers.. Cultural Experiences: Celebrate the diversity of Black culture through music, art, cuisine, and more.. Travel Awards Sunday Brunch: A special event on October 20, 2024, recognizing outstanding achievements in the Black travel community, honoring influencers, travel companies, and destinations that have made a significant impact.. Exclusive Discounts: Special discounts on accommodations at the Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead are available for all attendees of the expo.“We are thrilled to host the 3rd annual Black Travel Expo in the vibrant city of Atlanta at the Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead.” Our mission is to inspire and empower the Black community to explore the world, and this event provides a unique platform to share knowledge, build connections, and celebrate our collective passion for travel.” Maurice Foley, Founder & CEO, Black Travel Expo.The Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead, known for its luxury accommodations and exceptional service, will provide the perfect backdrop for the event. Located in one of Atlanta's most dynamic neighborhoods, attendees will have easy access to the city's cultural landmarks, shopping, and dining. Special discounts on hotel accommodations are available exclusively for expo attendees, ensuring a luxurious and convenient stay.Early bird expo passes for the 2024 Black Travel Expo are now available. For more information on the event, to purchase passes, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit . Exhibitors are welcomed and encouraged to apply for a spot.About Black Travel Expo: The Black Travel Expo is dedicated to fostering and celebrating a community of Black travelers by providing resources, networking opportunities, and inspiration to explore the world. Through live events and online platforms, BTE aims to celebrate and amplify the voices of Black travelers, promoting diversity and inclusion in the travel industry.Website:Social Media: @BlackTravelExpo

