Military Helicopter Crashes In Southern Bih

(MENAFN- IANS) Sarajevo, Aug 28 (IANS) A UH-1H helicopter belonging to the of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) crashed into Jablanicko Lake in the southern part of the country at around 11:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Wednesday.

According to BiH's of Defence, the crew onboard included the pilot, co-pilot, flight technician, and search and rescue service specialist. They were promptly taken to an emergency room in Konjic Municipality for medical and were in stable condition.

When the crash occurred, the helicopter was rehearsing for a scheduled exercise with the civil protection service of Konjic Municipality, planned for Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

BiH's Defence Minister Zukan Helez has departed for the site to oversee the situation. An investigation is underway.