California Credit Union Foundation And Los Angeles Unified School District Award 2024 Rookie Of The Year Teacher Awards

California Credit Union Foundation And Los Angeles Unified School District Award 2024 Rookie Of The Year Teacher Awards


8/28/2024 11:31:26 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award Program Celebrates 10 Years of Exceptional New LAUSD Teachers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union Foundation, in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), recently honored 16 first-year District teachers through its 10th annual Rookie of the Year program. California Credit Union created the Rookie of the Year program in the 2014/2015 school year to recognize exceptional new LAUSD teachers within the greater Los Angeles community.

California Credit Union Foundation And Los Angeles Unified School District Award 2024 Rookie Of The Year Teacher Awards Image

California Credit Union Foundation and Los Angeles Unified School District celebrate 2024“Rookie Teacher of the Year” Award winners at Dodger Stadium on August 25. California Credit Union created the Rookie of the Year program with LAUSD in 2015 to recognize first year teachers within the greater Los Angeles community. Pictured are (center) Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Board Member Scott M. Schmerelson, District 3, with the 2024 Rookies of the Year.

"California Credit Union Foundation is proud to honor each of the 2024 Rookies of the Year for the significant impact they have made as they begin their career with LAUSD," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "Recognizing and supporting the life-changing impact educators have on their students is an important aspect of the Foundation's purpose, and we have the greatest respect for the commitment and passion of these new teachers. We want to thank these inspiring new teachers for their dedication to their students and schools."

Representing elementary, middle and high schools throughout the greater Los Angeles area, the 2024 Rookies of the Year are:

2024 Winner

School

Sophie Anam

Carlos Santana Arts Academy

Haley Burgess

Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Middle School

Trinity Caballero

John B. Monlux Elementary

Chloe Campbell

Northridge Academy High School

Christina Chiranian

Sylmar Charter High School

Peter Choi

West Adams Preparatory High School

Alejandro Rodriguez Corona

Orchard 2C Global Studies & Technology Academy

Tylyn Fields

107th St Elementary School

Anissa Hoveyda

Peary Middle School

Thomas Kato

Paul Revere Charter Middle School

Joel Kim

Virgil Middle School

Naila Mayers

Ascot Avenue Elementary School

Raechelle Poquiz

Dodson Middle School

Nubia Rodriguez

Hollenbeck Middle School

Sophia Rowen

Vladovic Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy

Charles Styrbicki

Venice High School

"Congratulations to the next class of Los Angeles Unified Rookie of the Year teachers who are 16 incredible first-year educators," Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. "Your profound dedication and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly inspire students to reach beyond limits and foster a passion for lifelong learning. We're excited to see the lasting impact you'll continue to have and are grateful for your amazing contributions."

The winning teachers were selected based on a number of factors, including effectiveness in preparing and delivering instruction, providing a positive classroom climate with strong routines and procedures, adopting a dynamic and engaging teaching style, and showing high levels of professionalism.

California Credit Union created the Rookie of the Year program in partnership with LAUSD to acknowledge first-year District teachers who have shown exemplary commitment to education. Teachers are nominated by school administrators, and winners are selected by a LAUSD committee. Since the program began in 2015, California Credit Union has recognized 180 LAUSD teachers as a Rookie of the Year and contributed more than $200,000 towards the program.

About California Credit Union Foundation
 California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union, a state chartered full-service credit union with assets nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

