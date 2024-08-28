Acceldev Enters Multi-Year Partnership With Harvest Renewables To Drive Community Solar Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccelDev has entered a multi-year partnership with Harvest Renewables, a new community solar developer, to convert underutilized land into solar farms that deliver clean energy, economic growth, and environmental benefits nationwide.

Founded by Jamal Batar, Harvest Renewables develops community solar projects that lower costs and carbon footprints. With AccelDev's backing, this partnership accelerates Harvest's ability to deliver impactful, localized energy solutions.

Continue Reading

AccelDev & Harvest Renewables Announce Strategic Multi-Year Partnership in Community Solar Development

Company Logo - Harvest Renewables: Official logo representing Harvest Renewables, featured in the announcement of their multi-year partnership with Harvest Renewables on August 28, 2024.

Post this

"Jamal has led energy solutions for some of the most recognized companies in the industry. His track record speaks volumes. We're excited to support his new venture," said Chip Brubaker, President of AccelDev. "This partnership aligns with our mission to back projects that deliver clean energy and lasting community benefits."

Harvest Renewables is dedicated to driving community solar initiatives that deliver broad regional benefits. Their projects are designed to create a ripple effect of positive economic impact-from generating jobs in construction and ongoing maintenance to stimulating local business growth.

"In Accel-Dev, we found the perfect partner to support our strategic vision for responsible and impactful community solar development," said Jamal Batar. "Their expertise in financing, combined with a shared commitment to fair and responsible land use, makes them an ideal partner for Harvest Renewables. The alignment of our values and vision for progressing towards a sustainable, clean future through community-based solar projects drives this partnership forward, creating opportunities that benefit landowners and communities nationwide."

About AccelDev

AccelDev is a premier renewable energy investment firm specializing in flexible capital solutions for innovative and under-served developers. AccelDev's goal is to partner and support entrepreneurs in the renewable space who see the long-term value in their projects and platforms. The venture is backed by Madison Energy Infrastructure. Learn more at

About Harvest Renewables

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Harvest Renewables is a community solar developer dedicated to making sustainable energy accessible for everyone. By transforming underutilized land into productive solar farms, Harvest Renewables empowers communities, supports local economies, and drives forward the transition to clean energy. Visit:

For media inquiries or further information about this partnership, please contact:

Crystal Williams

Director of Marketing

(470) 591-1745

SOURCE AccelDev